Week 1 Preview: Bucs, Jags kick off season Friday

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Spain Park takes the field at the start of a game against Oak Mountain held at Jaguar Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at Spain Park High School. The Eagles defeated the Jags 35-7. Photo by Erin Nelson.

High school football season has arrived. It just so happens to have coincided with the hottest week of the year in Alabama, so many games have been pushed back beyond the normal 7 p.m. kickoff time. Here's a look at some of the games in Week 1 that Starnes Media will be covering.

Vestavia Hills at Mountain Brook

Date : Thursday, Aug. 24

: Thursday, Aug. 24 Time : 7:30 p.m.

: 7:30 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last season: Vestavia Hills went 7-5 overall, finishing 4-3 in Class 7A, Region 3. The Rebels advanced to the second round of the 7A playoffs. Mountain Brook finished 12-3 overall, going 5-1 in Class 6A, Region 5. The Spartans advanced to the 6A state championship game.

What to watch: This matchup between longtime rivals will serve as anything but a layup for both sides. Mountain Brook was the state runner-up last fall, while Vestavia was playing as well as any team in 7A by the end of the season. These teams will get a quick look at where they stand at the outset of 2023.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook knocked off Vestavia Hills 24-14 on Aug. 18, 2022. Vestavia Hills holds a 29-28 edge in the all-time series.

Next week: Mountain Brook travels to James Clemens next Thursday, while Vestavia Hills hosts Homewood on Friday.

Chelsea at Helena

Date : Thursday, Aug. 24

: Thursday, Aug. 24 Time : 7:30 p.m.

: 7:30 p.m. Location: Helena High School

Last season: Chelsea went 1-9 overall and 1-6 in Class 7A, Region 3. Helena went 6-4 overall with a 3-3 record in Class 6A, Region 3. Both teams failed to make the playoffs.

What to watch: This Shelby County rivalry game gets the season started Thursday for both teams. Despite posting its fourth consecutive winning season, Helena narrowly missed out on the playoffs last fall. Chelsea is entering its second year in Class 7A and under head coach Todd Cassity. The Hornets were close in a few games last year, but struggled to get over the hump. This game will be a great test for Chelsea to see if the Hornets appear to have the ability to change some of those close results this fall.

Last meeting: Helena cruised past Chelsea 28-6 on Aug. 18, 2022, in the AHSAA Champions Classic. Chelsea holds a 5-4 lead in the series.

Next week: Helena hosts Buckhorn, while Chelsea hosts another Shelby County rival in Calera.

Hewitt-Trussville vs. Central-Phenix City

Date : Friday, Aug. 25

: Friday, Aug. 25 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last season: Hewitt-Trussville finished 8-4 overall and 5-2 in Class 7A, Region 3. The Huskies advanced to the second round of the state playoffs. Central was 10-3 overall with a 7-1 record in Class 7A, Region 2. The Red Devils were semifinalists in 7A last fall.

What to watch: This game is one of two top five matchups in Class 7A in the season’s opening week and should give a window into how good both teams will be this year. Hewitt-Trussville brings back nine starters on offense and a few key players on the other side of the ball. Central has more questions at the skill positions, but has proven to be a strong program under Patrick Nix. The teams were in opposite positions last fall and it showed, as the Red Devils pulled away in the second half with a more experienced team.

Last meeting: Central defeated Hewitt-Trussville 37-21 on Aug. 19, 2022, in the only previous meeting between the two teams.

Next week: Hewitt-Trussville heads to Gadsden City, while Central hosts crosstown rival Smiths Station.

Hoover vs. Auburn

Date : Friday, Aug. 25

: Friday, Aug. 25 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last season: Hoover finished 11-2 overall with a 7-0 record in Class 7A, Region 3. The Bucs advanced to the semifinals of the state playoffs. Auburn was 12-2 and posted a 7-1 record in Class 7A, Region 2. Auburn made it to the state championship game. Both teams were defeated by Thompson in the postseason.

What to watch: This is also a top five matchup in Class 7A and pits a couple teams looking to stop the Thompson stranglehold on the state title. Wade Waldrop is in his second year at Hoover now. While navigating the highs and lows of last season, Waldrop was able to keep the Bucs’ ship steady and help get the team to the region title and the semifinals. Keith Etheredge has kept it rolling at Auburn, winning double digit games in each of his two years so far at Auburn. These two teams seem very evenly matched.

Last meeting: Auburn edged Hoover 17-14 on Aug. 19, 2022, on a late field goal. It evened the all-time series at a game apiece, with Hoover winning in the 2013 state championship in the only other meeting between the perennial powers.

Next week: Hoover hosts Oak Grove out of Mississippi, while Auburn hosts Enterprise to begin region play.

Oak Mountain at Northridge

Date : Friday, Aug. 25

: Friday, Aug. 25 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Northridge High School

Last season: Oak Mountain went 3-7 overall and 1-6 in Class 7A, Region 3. Northridge was 7-4 overall with a 5-2 record in Class 6A, Region 4. The Jaguars advanced to the first round of the state playoffs.

What to watch: This is the first game of the Shane McComb era at Oak Mountain, as the Eagles look to rebound from last year’s disappointing season. McComb built a highly successful program in his home state of California before taking the Oak Mountain job. Northridge is coming off its third consecutive playoff appearance in 6A action.

Last meeting: Oak Mountain earned a 23-14 win over Northridge on Aug. 19, 2022. It was the Eagles’ first win in three tries in the series.

Next week: Oak Mountain travels to Pelham, while Northridge takes an open date.

Spain Park at Calera

Date : Friday, Aug. 25

: Friday, Aug. 25 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Calera High School

Last season: Spain Park posted a 3-7 record and a 1-6 mark in Class 7A, Region 3. Calera went 4-7 overall with a 3-3 record in Class 6A, Region 3. The Eagles were eliminated in the first round of the state playoffs.

What to watch: Spain Park enters the second season of the Tim Vakakes era looking like a team capable of improving significantly from last year. The Jaguars have plenty of key returning players on both sides of the ball and look poised for a strong season. Calera now has its fourth head coach since 2018 with Jerad Holder taking over in the summer. The Eagles made the playoffs each of the last two years under Jason Hamlin, who is now an assistant at Hoover.

Last meeting: Spain Park earned a 14-10 win over Calera on Aug. 19, 2022, in the first meeting between the two foes.

Next week: Spain Park hosts Briarwood, while Calera travels to Chelsea.

Clay-Chalkville at Briarwood

Date : Friday, Aug. 25

: Friday, Aug. 25 Time : 7:30 p.m.

: 7:30 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last season: Clay-Chalkville went 8-2 overall and 6-0 in Class 6A, Region 6. The Cougars were surprisingly eliminated in the first round of the state playoffs. Briarwood went 3-7 and 1-5 in Class 6A, Region 3. The Lions missed the playoffs for the first time in 30 years.

What to watch: Fans will get their first look at Jaylen Mbakwe playing quarterback for Clay-Chalkville. The University of Alabama commit has made the move from wide receiver to quarterback to hopefully give the Cougars’ offense a boost. Briarwood suffered a disappointing record last fall, but were a couple region losses away from a much better season. The Lions are replacing five-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, so it remains to be seen what the offense will look like this fall.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville shut out Briarwood 48-0 on Aug. 19, 2022. The Cougars have won both meetings between the two programs.

Next week: Both teams are on the road next week, with Clay-Chalkville heading to Hueytown and Briarwood traveling to Spain Park.

Homewood at John Carroll

Date : Friday, Aug. 25

: Friday, Aug. 25 Time : 8 p.m.

: 8 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last season: Homewood went 10-3 overall and 6-0 in Class 6A, Region 3. The Patriots advanced to the third round of the state playoffs. John Carroll posted a 3-7 record and a 2-5 mark in Class 5A, Region 5.

What to watch: Homewood has to replace many of its key players on offense from a season ago. The Patriots have lost star quarterback Woods Ray, a talented trio of receivers and more to graduation. John Carroll is looking to get back on the upswing after a disappointing 2022, but returners like quarterback Carson McFadden, defensive force CJ Wyatt and others give the Cavaliers hope that this season could be different.

Last meeting: Homewood pulled out a 38-20 win over John Carroll on Aug. 19, 2022. Homewood has dominated this rivalry, named the Battle of Lakeshore, holding a 27-5-2 edge in the series.

Next week: Homewood travels to Vestavia Hills, while John Carroll hosts Marbury.