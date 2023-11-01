Bucs, Jags finish season at state tournament

× 1 of 76 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Hoover celebrates a win over St. Paul’s in a Class 7A state quarterfinal match at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 2 of 76 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Hoover celebrates a win over St. Paul’s in a Class 7A state quarterfinal match at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 3 of 76 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Hoover’s Layla Smith (5) in a Class 7A state quarterfinal match against St. Paul’s at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. The Bucs defeated St. Paul’s to advance to the semifinal match against Bob Jones. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 4 of 76 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. BIRMINGHAM -- The city of Hoover made its presence felt at the Class 7A state volleyball tournament Wednesday.

Hoover and Spain Park high schools were two of the eight teams in the state tournament, which was held at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Hoover won 3-0 over St. Paul’s in the quarterfinals, while Spain Park took a 3-2 loss to Enterprise.

Hoover advanced to the semifinals, where the Bucs fell to Bob Jones in three sets.

While both teams desired to lift a state championship trophy (Bob Jones and McGill-Toolen square off for the second straight year Thursday at noon for the title), Hoover and Spain Park overcame plenty of hurdles throughout the season to simply reach state.

In the quarterfinal win for Hoover, St. Paul’s made the Bucs earn it, with the final score line reading 27-25, 25-18, 26-24. In the match, libero Sydney Durban had 27 digs. Kendyl Mitchell posted a double-double with 10 kills and 16 digs. Defensive specialist Olivia Guenster finished with 17 digs and four aces, while Madi Lopez had 16 assists.

Spain Park fell to Enterprise in a highly competitive match. The Jags won the first two sets, before Enterprise rallied to take the final three. Megan Ingersoll had 27 kills and Cailyn Kyes added 40 assists.

The Jags finished the season with a 21-20 record, but they won the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament and finished second at the North Super Regional. Head coach Kellye Bowen said “grit” was the defining reason the Jags were able to make a strong push toward the end of the season.

“A lot of people counted us out three weeks ago,” she said.

After graduating eight players from last year’s team, Spain Park entered the year with little varsity experience. Seniors Grace Devlin, Mae Elliott, Rigby Perrien and Ella Ussery were the eldest on a team Bowen said grew throughout the season more than any she has coached.

“We’re a young team, we’ve never been here before,” Bowen said. “None of our kids have seen the court here. I couldn’t be more proud of them. Hopefully they’ll remember what it feels like to lose like this.”

In the semifinals, Hoover ran into a hot Bob Jones team. Durban finished the match with 21 digs. Mitchell had 10 kills and eight digs, Lopez finished with 11 assists and six digs, and Guenster added 13 digs.

Hoover (31-24) advanced to the state tournament for the second straight year under head coach Amanda Wood, following a convincing win over Vestavia Hills in the area tournament and a five-set win over Huntsville in the super regional tournament.

The Bucs will certainly miss the contributions of seniors Grace Johnston, Kendyl Mitchell and Kenzie Richards.