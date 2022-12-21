Two Hoover youth football teams repeat as league champions in 2022

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greg Blackman The fourth grade Hoover Bucs pose for a photo after winning the fourth grade championship game in the Jefferson Shelby Youth Football League at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Two teams from Hoover this year won their second straight championships in a row in the Jefferson Shelby Youth Football League.

The fourth grade Hoover Bucs completed their second consecutive undefeated season with a 21-0 record by defeating the fourth grade Vestavia Rebels 34-8 in the championship game at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Nov. 19.

The fourth grade Bucs did not allow any points this year until the last play of the semifinals and one touchdown in championship game, head coach Greg Blackman said.Highlights from the championship game included an interception return for a touchdown by Evan Nix, four touchdowns by Boone Walker (who also had an interception) and a 48-yard pass from Nix to Logan Bennett, Blackman said.

Other members of the offense included Cooper Powell, Knox Gregory, Thomas Chelewski, Jack McGlothin, Caleb Newton, Sam Breland, Glenn Banks, Hudson Payne, Jackson Zylstra, Julian McCarroll, Jairus Elder, Aaron Reach, Cason Nichols, Mark Schexnailder, Noah Crocker, Blake Costello, Caden Hayes and Micah Pitts.The fourth grade defense was led by Walker, Gregory and Nix and also included Valor Woodfin, Drew Poer, D’Kajh Gilbert, Courtlin Minter, Josh Hood, Newton, Payne, Bennett, Powell, Charlie Sign, Soloman Rakes, James Chimara, Amari MaGee, Joseph Soller, Jaxson Brown, Brayden Bell and Georgie Shunnarah.

Assistant coaches were Ky Gregory, Zac Woodfin, Jeremy Nix, Kenny Amerson and Thad Lowery.

The third grade Hoover Bucs also captured their second straight league championship with a 6-0 win over the Spain Park Jags in the third grade championship game played in sub-freezing weather in Alabaster on Nov. 17.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The third grade Hoover Bucs pose for a photo with Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and the Hoover City Council on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, after winning the Jefferson Shelby Youth Football League third grade championship in Alabaster, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

Running back Jordan Elmore provided the only score of the game, head coach Tremele Perry said.

Other team members included Austin Benford, Harris Eldridge, Deuce Perry, Alex Tingle, Cash Graham, DeMauri Walton, Whitt Legvoid, Greyson Brock, Austin Forrester, Aleksan Flores, Huck Snowden, Cooper Luck, Kile Braxton, Maximum Hosch, Gregory Shaw, Marin Holden, Paul Blanks, Aiden Giles, Walker Holland, Israel “Izzy” Gibbs and Ford Hatch.

Assistant coaches were Sterling Elmore, Joey Snowden, Josh Holden, Chris Luck and Marcel Stamps.