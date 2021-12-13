The Reset: Busy week for Bucs, Jags

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Hoover’s T.Q. Richardson (5) takes the ball downcourt guarded by Oxford’s Kyler Wright (3) during a game at Hoover High School on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekl here.

BASKETBALL

Last Monday, the Hoover boys basketball team began the week with a convincing 76-41 win over Shades Valley. DeWayne Brown posted a double-double for the Buccaneers, going for 14 points and 10 rebounds. TQ Richardson also had 14 points, adding 4 rebounds and 3 assists as well. Salim London gave the Bucs a third player in double figures with 12 points. Brodin Grady finished with 7 points and 6 rebounds, Brandon Foster had 6 points and 8 boards, Jarett Fairley had 4 points and 4 assists, and Garian Denson finished with 4 points.

Spain Park’s boys took down Thompson 61-51 on Tuesday afternoon in a game played at the newly renovated Legacy Arena at the BJCC. Colin Turner led the Jags with 19 points in the contest, with Sam Wright notching 12 points and Chase James adding 11 points.

On Tuesday, the Hoover girls posted a dominant 80-37 victory over Ramsay.

Hoover traveled to Vestavia Hills on Thursday evening. The Lady Bucs withstood a late Rebels rally to win 64-55. Reniya Kelly scored 20 points to lead Hoover, while Aniya Hubbard scored 14 and Alanah Pooler added 13. Emma Smith led Vestavia Hills with 21 points.

The Hoover boys fell on a last-second field goal, 59-58. Cole Turner converted a layup right before the buzzer to lift the Rebels to the win. Richardson led the Bucs with 19 points and 4 rebounds. London and Jaylen Carrington joined him in double figures, going for 11 and 10 points, respectively. Grady finished with 7 points and 8 rebounds and Brown pulled down 11 rebounds. Reese Gurner led Vestavia with 22 points.

Spain Park earned a sweep of Homewood on Friday evening. The Lady Jags posted a much-needed 47-32 victory, being led by three of their seniors. Paxton Gillespie led the team with 13 points, while Kerri Barnes and Alex Baskin each tallied 11 points. The Spain Park boys rallied as well, overtaking the Patriots 47-40. Turner was one of three Jags in double figures, posting 14 points. James and Wright scored 10 each.

Hoover’s boys got back on track Friday evening with a dominant 90-29 win over Bessemer City. Elijah Herron led an incredibly balanced scoring effort from the Bucs, finishing with 14 points and 4 assists. Fairley had 13 points and 4 assists, Bryant finished with 12 points and 4 assists, Noah McAfee ended up with 11 points, Denson had 9 points and 4 assists, Brown wound up with 8 points and 6 rebounds and Carrington had 8 points and 3 assists.

Hoover’s girls played in the Queens of the Hardwood Classic in Georgia on Saturday and suffered a close loss to Woodward Academy, 82-78.

Spain Park’s boys played in an event at Plainview, falling to Hazel Green 61-51.

The Heritage Christian Academy basketball teams remained busy last week. On Tuesday, the boys beat Bessemer Academy 68-41. Tobias Stoutermire led the Eagles with 16 points and 9 rebounds. Greyson Sanford finished with a double-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 4 steals. Michael Hart dropped in 11 points and grabbed 4 steals. Kaden McKinney chipped in 8 points and 4 steals.

Both the boys and girls teams beat Banks Academy on Thursday. The Lady Eagles won 38-24. Katie Hart led the team with 14 points, 10 steals and 7 rebounds. Lani Carre contributed 8 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Leah Pace added 6 points and 5 rebounds. Emily Calhoun also scored 6 points.

The boys knocked off Banks 58-29. Stoutermire had a big game with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Sanford finished the night with 13 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists. Seniors Jonah Hicks, Gabe Heath, Weston Myers and McKinney totaled 11 points and 6 rebounds.

On Friday, Heritage hosted Pickens Academy in an area date. The junior varsity boys earned a 49-17 win. Tyler Colley knocked down eight 3-pointers on the way to 27 points. Ben Heath added 11 points. The Lady Eagles suffered a 49-19 defeat. Carre finished with 7 points and Pace had 5 points.

The boys team opened area play with a 62-30 victory. Stoutermire finished the night with 19 points and 8 rebounds. Sanford finished with 13 points and 7 rebounds as well. Michael Hart had 13 points with 3 steals as well.

WRESTLING

The Hoover wrestling team beat Oak Mountain 50-26 last Tuesday. Dawson Briley, Jake Thompson, Broc Metcalf, Ian Addison, Alex Carbajal, Keith Christein, Logan Robert, Jack Lamey, Sky Niblett, Mycah Martin, Malik Motley, Jack Gibbs, Jaxson Carter and Alex Burch won for the Bucs in the match.

Hoover picked up two more wins Thursday in a tri-match, beating Gadsden City 72-9 and beating Jasper 57-24. Hoover then finished 12th over the weekend at the Spartan Invitational, as Alex Burch placed fourth in the 182-pound division to lead the team.

Spain Park swept a tri-match Thursday, defeating James Clemens 54-27 and Oxford by a 67-3 tally.

Over the weekend, Spain Park competed in the Swede Umbach Invite at Auburn, placing 17th.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover track and field team competed in the Holiday Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex last Saturday. Hoover’s girls won the 4x200- and 4x400-meter relay races. DJ Black won the 60-meter dash in 7.06 seconds.

Finishing second for the Bucs were Jebreiya Chapman in the 60, McKenzie Blackledge in the 400 and 800, Elijah Joseph in the 1,600, the boys 4x200 relay team, Jordan Woolen in the high jump, Joshua Whitt in triple jump and Carter Ellis in pole vault.

Charles Morris was third in the 3,200, Owen Jung was third in triple jump and Collin Pate was third in pole vault.

BOWLING

Last Tuesday, the Spain Park girls bowling team beat Woodlawn 4-1 in two separate matches.

The Hoover boys won all three of their matches last week. On Monday, the Bucs swept Calera 4-0. The team averaged 177 pins over the four games and was led by Rhett Pearson with six strikes and Alex Lee with five strikes. On Wednesday, they swept Mortimer Jordan 4-0. The girls also beat Mortimer Jordan 4-1 and had their highest game of the season with a 145.

The boys beat Pelham 4-1 on Thursday, as they averaged a 183-112 margin of victory. Lee led the way with seven strikes, while AJ Nelson and Pearson had five strikes each. The girls beat Pelham 4-0 as well.

The boys are now 10-1 in the region and have qualified for the regional tournament. Thompson is their lone regional loss on the season. The girls are on their way to regionals for the first time in Hoover history as well.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.