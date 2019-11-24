The Reset: Bucs football season ends

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover at Thompson Football The Hoover Buccaneers take the field at the start of the Class 7A semifinal game between Hoover and Thompson on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Warrior Stadium in Alabaster. The Buccaneers fell to the Warriors 35-21. Photo by Erin Nelson

FOOTBALL

The Hoover football team saw its season come to a close on Friday night, as the Bucs fell to Thompson 35-21 in the Class 7A semifinals. Click here for the recap of the contest.

BOWLING

Last Monday, the Spain Park bowling teams picked up a victory over Indian Springs. The girls team improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in region play with an 1,150-723 win. Taylor Harrington bowled a 150 and Emma Hawkins a 149 to lead the team. The boys also improved to 6-0, 4-0 with a win. Neal Partin rolled nine strikes on his way to a score of 242.

On Tuesday, the Spain Park boys pulled out a victory over Oak Mountain after the match was tied after the regulation traditional games and three Baker games. A fourth Baker game allowed the Jags to win the match by 11 pins. Cam Copeland led the way for the Jags with a 207.

Spain Park’s girls had a much easier time of it, beating Oak Mountain 1,255-1,038 to improve to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in region. Hawkins bowled a career-high 209, Morgan Jolley went for 181, Alexis Anderson scored 171 and Harrington a 152.

On Wednesday, the Spain Park girls came home second in Thompson’s Warrior Classic tournament. The Jags defeated the likes of Auburn and Thompson and fell just shy against three-time defending state champion Southside-Gadsden in the final.

BASKETBALL

Spain Park

The Spain Park girls basketball team began last week with a 54-43 win at Gadsden City on Monday night.

On Thursday, the Spain Park teams picked up a sweep of Tuscaloosa County. The Lady Jags cruised to a 62-23 victory behind 18 points from Sarah Ashlee Barker. The boys team grabbed a 48-33 win over the Wildcats, as Braden Diclemente scored 11 points and Josh Harrington scored nine to lead the Jags.

The boys began play in their Jag Classic on Saturday, with the Jags earning a 62-50 win over Smiths Station.

The girls team is now 4-1 on the season, while the boys are 4-2. This week, the boys finish play in the Jag Classic on Monday and Tuesday. The girls play Cullman on Tuesday at Hartselle as part of the Encore Thanksgiving Classic. Over the weekend, they head to Hazel Green for the BallN Prep Thanksgiving Bash.

Hoover

The Hoover basketball teams opened their home slate last Tuesday night with a sweep of Anniston. The Lady Bucs emerged with a 51-38 win, led by Reniya Kelly’s 16 points. Jada Knight scored 11 points and freshman Kristen McMillan added 10 points and eight rebounds. The boys team won a tight game, 67-61. DJ Fairley had 21 points and three steals to lead the Bucs. Shun Sheffield had 16 points and six rebounds, Brodin Grady posted a double-double of 10 points and 10 boards, Brandon Foster added nine points and four rebounds, and Alex Price had seven points and three steals.

On Thursday, both Hoover teams suffered defeat at the hands of Ramsay. The girls fell 42-29 and were led by Kelly’s 12 points. The Rams beat the Bucs 77-67 in the boys game. Price scored 12 points to lead Hoover and Fairley added 11 points.

The boys team outlasted McGill-Toolen 69-66 in overtime on Saturday. Four Bucs reached double figures, led by Fairley’s 19 points. Grady nearly reached a double-double, as he finished with 14 points and nine rebounds. Sheffield finished with 13 points and five assists and Price had 11 points, five rebounds and five assists.

The girls team is now 3-1 on the season and the boys are 3-2. This week, the boys play in Fairfield’s Heritage Classic Monday through Wednesday. The girls will head to Hazel Green over the weekend for the BallN Prep Thanksgiving Bash.

WRESTLING

The Spain Park wrestling team competed in the Gulf Coast Classic over the weekend, finishing 19th.

