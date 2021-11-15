The Reset: Bucs roll on, basketball season begins

× Expand Hoover outside linebacker DJ Estes (5) celebrates after picking off a pass during a game between Hoover High School and Hewitt Trussville High School on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams.

FOOTBALL

The Hoover football team staved off Hewitt-Trussville in a thrilling overtime game last Friday night, as the Bucs denied a two-point conversion attempt by the Huskies on the final play. Click here for the recap of the game.

This Friday, the Bucs host Thompson in a Class 7A semifinal showdown.

BASKETBALL

The high school basketball season has begun. Spain Park’s girls fell to Sparkman 73-33 in the season opener Nov. 6. The following day, the Lady Jaguars fell to Lee-Huntsville 40-33.

Last Tuesday, the Spain Park girls fell to Cullman 66-37. The same night, Hoover’s boys opened the season with a 78-42 win over Central-Tuscaloosa. Jaylen Carrington led the charge with 18 points on four 3-pointers. DeWayne Brown had a strong game as well, tallying 17 points and 7 rebounds. TQ Richardson had 9 points and 5 boards in the contest.

Both Spain Park teams were back in action Thursday. The Lady Jags hosted Oxford and suffered a 58-42 in a game that was tight at the half. Camille Chase led the team with 11 points and Alex Baskin joined her in double figures with 10 points.

The boys team suffered a tough 58-57 defeat to Grissom at the Ramsay Tip-Off Classic in their first game of the year. The Jags spent much of the game climbing out of an early hole and even took a brief lead with 10 seconds to go, before Grissom hit the game-winning shot. Zach Gray led the way with 14 points for Spain Park, with Josh Harrington joining him in double figures with 13 points. Colin Turner scored 8, Sam Wright and Chase James added 7 and Hunter Herritt scored 6.

On Saturday, Spain Park and Hoover’s girls played in the Mortimer Jordan Tip-Off Classic. Spain Park suffered a 59-27 loss to Lauderdale County, while Hoover began its season with a 73-48 win over Sparkman. Aniya Hubbard led the way for the Lady Bucs with 23 points. Reniya Kelly notched 17 points, while Kristen McMillan and Alanah Pooler each added 13.

Heritage Christian Academy has also begun its basketball season. On Nov. 6, the HCA junior varisty boys lost to Restoration 39-32. Tyler Colley scored 16 points, while Ben Heath added and Anthony Nugent scored 4 points.

The varsity girls beat Restoration 47-40. Junior Lani Carre led the Lady Eagles with 23 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals. Senior Katie Hart contributed 10 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals. Senior Emily Calhoun pulled down 11 rebounds and seventh grader Leah Pace chipped in 7 points and 4 rebounds.

The boys varsity team, the reigning AISA Class A state champions, opened the year with a win as well. Tobias Stoutermire led the Eagles with 30 points, 18 rebounds and 3 steals. Greyson Sanford also finished with a double-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 3 steals. Michael Hart chipped in 10 points and 3 assists.

Last Thursday, Heritage Christian’s boys beat Tuscaloosa Home Educators 65-41. Sanford led the team with 22 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals. Michael Hart went for 15 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds. Stoutermire added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Nick Kuhn had a strong defensive game with 5 rebounds and 2 steals.

The Lady Eagles lost 56-26. Pace had 13 points, Katie Hart scored 6 and Carre finished with 5.

BOWLING

The Hoover boys bowling team took its first loss of the season in an area match against Thompson. Alex Lee led the way with six strikes, Carter Hughes and Rhett Pearson each had 4 strikes and Connor Davis had 3 strikes.

The Bucs also fell to Vestavia Hills. The non-region match followed a traditional format. Rhett Pearson finished strong with a 190, followed closely by A.J. Nelson with a 189. Down by only five pins after the traditional game, Hoover was unable to capitalize in the Baker games and lost by 22 pins.

Spain Park's girls team is off to a great start this season. Last Monday, the Lady Jags knocked off Mountain Brook 4-0 (596-388). On Tuesday, the girls beat Oak Mountain 4-1 (747-542) and the boys picked up a 4-0 sweep. The Lady Jags then beat Hewitt-Trussville 4-0 (518-417) on Wednesday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Hoover and Spain Park cross-country teams ran at the state meet Nov. 6. Hoover’s boys finished third in Class 7A to highlight the performances. Check back later this week for a recap of the meet.

What else would you like to see mentioned?