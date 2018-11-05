The Reset: Fall sports winding down

× Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson Hoover Football Senior night gifts before a game between IMG Academy and Hoover on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at the Hoover Met.

FOOTBALL

Hoover

The Hoover football team fell to Florida powerhouse IMG Academy, 48-7, on Friday night in the regular season finale. The Bucs will begin play in the Class 7A playoffs this Friday when they host Bob Jones.

Spain Park

Spain Park’s football team capped off the season with a three-game winning streak, culminated by the Jags’ 42-10 win over Shades Valley on Thursday. Spain Park finished the year with a 4-6 record.

VOLLEYBALL

Hoover’s volleyball team advanced to the semifinals of the Class 7A state tournament, where it fell to Bob Jones in a five-set match on Wednesday evening. The Bucs knocked off Auburn in the quarterfinals earlier that day.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Hoover

Hoover’s cross-country teams competed in the Class 7A, Section 3 meet last Friday at Hewitt-Trussville. The girls team finished third and the boys finished fourth, with both teams qualifying for the state meet this Saturday in Moulton.

The girls were led by Emma Langley, who finished 12th with a time of 20:14.77. Joining her in the top 20 were Erin Cannon (15th, 20:32.57) and Reagan Hendricks (17th, 20:43.62). Also running for the Bucs were Alyssa Halcomb (21st, 20:58.83), Haley Stallworth (22nd, 21:00.14), Abbi Pearman (31st, 21:24.11), Anna Caroline Knight (33rd, 21:33.66), Anna Kay Clark (43rd, 22:20.13), Grace Sears (56th, 23:13.21) and Lauren Wallace (57th, 23:13.23).

The boys also had three top-20 placers, in Drew Kilgore (12th, 16:51.07), Will Couch (13th, 16:53.81) and Owen Marquardt (20th, 17:11.65). Other competitors included Lane Tincher (21st, 17:15.11), John Michael Williamson (23rd, 17:32.89), Brody Church (35th, 17:59.12), Christian Pegouske (36th, 18:04.09), Jacob Villani (45th, 18:19.59), Kyle Epperson (53rd, 18:44.91) and Sam Rigsby (54th, 18:45.29).

Spain Park

Spain Park’s cross-country teams competed in the Class 7A, Section 3 meet last Friday. Neither team qualified for the state meet, but the Jags did have four runners perform well enough to advance to the state meet as individuals.

Three girls finished among the top six runners on teams outside of the top four, led by Mackenzie Culpepper, who finished third overall in 19:21.89. Holland Lidikay came across 18th in 20:50.03 and Lyric Bryant grabbed the last qualifying spot, finishing 27th overall in 21:12.79.

Jacob Warner was fourth overall in the boys race with a time of 16:28.37.

Also running for the Jags were Paige Walls, Abigail Jenkins, Mary Virginia McKinley, Elizabeth DeVane, Hunter Grace Fairfax, Haley Hickman, Madison Oakman, Keith Warner, Max Smith, Bradley Hughes, Josh Nonnengard, Carter Busby, Jackson Cooper, Ryan Duggar, Hayden Humber and Marcus Mudano.

