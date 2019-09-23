The Reset: Jags come from behind to win

× Expand Jimmie J. Mitchell Spain Park head coach Shawn Raney speaks to the team during a game between Spain Park and Hewitt-Trussville on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Husky Field at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

Hoover

The Hoover football team won its second straight game last Friday night, cruising past Class 7A, Region 3 foe Oak Mountain 37-7. Click here for a recap of the game.

This week, the Bucs take their open week.

Spain Park

The Spain Park football team notched a thrilling, come-from-behind victory over Hewitt-Trussville last Friday in a region contest. Click here for a full recap of the Jags’ big win.

This week, the Jags take their open week.

VOLLEYBALL

Hoover

The Hoover volleyball team won both matches it played last week to improve to 15-9 overall on the season. On Tuesday, the Bucs swept Jasper (25-15, 25-19, 25-21) a week after falling to the Vikings. Hoover backed that up with an area win against Thompson (25-19, 25-22, 25-8) on Thursday. Some notable stats from the week:

Gabbi Essix: 21 kills

Rya McKinnon: 30 kills, three aces, seven digs

Eva Guenster: 16 digs

This week, Hoover hosts Spain Park on Wednesday, Vestavia Hills on Thursday, and the Over the Mountain Tournament over the weekend.

Spain Park

The Spain Park volleyball team put together a strong week, winning eight matches (17 straight sets) and only falling in the final of its tournament.

Last Tuesday, the Jags swept Class 7A, Area 6 foe Vestavia Hills (25-20, 25-12, 25-17). They backed up that win with a sweep of a tri-match on Thursday, knocking off Oak Mountain (25-20, 25-13) and Montgomery Academy (25-22, 25-22).

On Saturday, Spain Park hosted the annual HeffStrong Tournament and made a run to the final, where the Jags were finally upended by Mountain Brook. In the leadup to the final, Spain Park defeated St. James (25-5, 25-10), Northridge (25-17, 25-10), St. Benedict (25-14, 25-19), St. John Paul II (25-16, 25-12) and Bob Jones (25-22, 25-18). In the final, Mountain Brook won the match in two sets (18-25, 21-25).

Some notable stats from the week:

Paris Morris: 70 kills, 15 aces, 11 digs, seven blocks

Audrey Rothman: 67 kills, 52 digs, nine blocks, five aces

Jessica Veal: 181 assists, 27 digs, 11 kills, four aces

Alex Wright: 30 kills, 12 blocks

Olivia Stark: 28 kills, 16 blocks, 12 digs, 10 aces

Lexie Fowler: 84 digs, seven aces

Katelyn Walsh: 40 digs

Paige Ingersoll: 26 digs, seven aces

This week, Spain Park hosts Thompson on Monday and Hoover on Wednesday. The Jags are now 25-12 on the season.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Hoover cross-country teams participated in the TCBY Invitational in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, with both boys and girls teams sweeping top honors. The girls scored 28 points and the boys scored 30.

Lauren Wallace was the top Hoover girl, placing second in 20:29. Alyssa Halcomb (fifth, 20:42), and Ashley Girouard (ninth, 21:01) also came home in the top 10. The boys swept spots four through eight, paced by John Michael Williamson (17:17) and followed by Brody Church (17:34), Matthew Harden (17:36), Sean Huffman (17:38) and Elijah Joseph (17:45).

What else would you like to see mentioned?