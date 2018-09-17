The Reset: Football teams fall

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover WR Xavier Long (17) attempts a diving catch during a game between Hoover and Hewitt-Trussville on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

Hoover

Hoover’s football team fell to 2-2 overall with a 56-21 loss to Hewitt-Trussville on Friday night in a Class 7A, Region 3 matchup. This week, the Bucs travel to Oak Mountain for another region game.

Spain Park

Spain Park dropped its third straight on Friday, suffering a 24-14 defeat to Class 7A, Region 3 foe Mountain Brook. The Jags host Hewitt-Trussville this Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

Hoover

The Hoover volleyball team swept a tri-match on Thursday in the Bucs’ only night of action last week. The Bucs took down James Clemens in straight sets (25-21, 25-21), as Rya McKinnon and Gabbi Essix led the offense with 12 and 10 kills, respectively, while each adding two blocks. Caroline Raybon added four kills and two aces. Hoover rallied to beat Mountain Brook in three sets (20-25, 25-13, 15-12) in the second match. In that match, Amiyah King had 25 assists and five digs, while McKinnon registered 14 kills, four digs and two blocks. Mackenzie Martin led the defense with nine digs. This week, Hoover hosts area foes Thompson on Tuesday and Tuscaloosa County on Thursday.

Spain Park

Spain Park picked up a pair of Class 7A, Area 6 wins last week. On Tuesday, the Jags picked up a four-set victory at Vestavia Hills (25-19, 26-28, 25-22, 25-20) and on Thursday, they swept Hewitt-Trussville (25-22, 25-23, 25-17). This week, the Jags host Mountain Brook on Tuesday and travel to Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday in area matches before hosting their HeffStrong Tournament on Saturday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Hoover

Hoover’s cross-country teams participated in the Spain Park Cross Country Classic on Saturday. The Bucs boys dominated en route to a huge victory, while the girls finished second to Catholic-Montgomery. For the boys, Will Couch placed third, finishing the race in 17:30.5. Drew Kilgore (17:35) and Lane Tincher (17:36.87) came home fifth and sixth, respectively. Sammy Anabtawi (18:52.65), Christian Pegouske (19:01.76), Brody Church (19:022.55), Charles Morris (19:42.16) and Jacob Villani (19:45.59) all placed in the top 50.

For the girls, Emma Langley came home fifth (21:36.82) and Haley Stallworth finished seventh (21:43.5). Lauren Wallace (22:19.6) and Alyssa Halcomb (22:45.15) were also inside the top 15. Grace Sears, Abbi Pearman, Anna Kay Clark, Anna Caroline Knight and Reagan Hendricks were also within the top 40.

Spain Park

Spain Park hosted the Spain Park Cross Country Classic on Saturday. Jacob Warner won the boys race with a blistering time of 16:57.85, while Mackenzie Culpepper led the girls team with a third-place finish, finishing in 20:53.42. Holland Lidikay was 13th in 22:24.29. Mary Virginia McKinley (23:14.74), Lyric Bryant (23:26.9), Paige Walls (24:11.49) and Leanna Todd (24:15.41) all finished in the top 50 for the girls. For the boys, Josh Nonnengard (19:14.17), Max Smith (19:22.51) and Bradley Hughes (19:56.91) were in the top 50.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.