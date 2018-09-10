The Reset: Bucs notch big region win

× Expand Barry Stephenson 2018 Hoover Football Hoover linebacker Ben Hendrix(41) recovers a fumbled punt during a game between Thompson and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

Hoover

The Hoover football team rebounded after a loss with a 45-26 win over Thompson to open Class 7A, Region 3 play on Friday, in a battle of the top two 7A teams in the state. This week, the Bucs will travel to Hewitt-Trussville on Friday.

Spain Park

Spain Park was saddled with its second straight loss on Friday, as the Jags fell, 28-21, to Vestavia Hills in the Class 7A, Region 3 opener. The Jags continue region play this week at Mountain Brook.

VOLLEYBALL

Hoover

Hoover’s volleyball team posted another strong week. On Tuesday, the Bucs swept Ramsay in three sets (25-15, 25-11, 25-10). Amiyah King led the Bucs with 39 assists, nine digs, and three kills. Rya McKinnon had 15 kills and added 11 digs. Gabbi Essix had 10 kills and four blocks. Mackenzie Martin led the defense with 18 digs.

Over the weekend, Hoover played in the Rocky Top Classic in Sevierville, Tennessee. On Friday, the Bucs split a pair of pool play matches, beating Campbell County (25-9, 25-19) and losing to Dobyns Bennett (25-14, 20-25, 11-15). On Saturday, they beat Livingston (25-7, 25-14), Oakland (25-13, 25-7) and Wilson Central (25-23, 25-13) to reach the quarterfinals. Hoover’s run ended in a loss to Henry Clay in those quarterfinals. On the weekend, King led the Bucs with 118 total assists, 22 digs and eight aces. McKinnon led the offense with 37 kills, 18 digs and four aces.

This week, Hoover plays a tri-match with James Clemens and Mountain Brook on Thursday.

Spain Park

Spain Park played one match last week, as the Jags defeated John Carroll (25-12, 25-15, 25-21) to open up area play. In the match, Sha’Kevia Hogan led the way with 10 kills. Jessica Veal posted 28 set assists. Allie DeSantis had 11 digs and Audrey Rothman had 10 digs. This week, the Jags continue area play at Vestavia Hills on Tuesday and at home against Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Hoover

Hoover’s cross-country teams competed in the Chickasaw Trails Invitational in Oakville on Saturday, with both teams placing in the top 10. Haley Stallworth (15th, 20:21.04) and Emma Langley (39th, 21:08.84) were the top finishers for the girls team. Will Couch and Drew Kilgore finished 22nd and 23rd, respectively, to lead the boys side.

Spain Park

Spain Park competed in the Chickasaw Trails Invitational in Oakville on Saturday. Mackenzie Culpepper finished seventh overall to lead the girls team, with a time of 19:41.73. Jacob Warner was the top boys runner, placing eighth overall in 16:11.36.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.