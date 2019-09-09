The Reset: Jags volleyball knocks off Thompson

× Expand Kyle Parmley Volleyball Spain Park's Audrey Rothman (8) during a tri-match between Thompson, Spain Park and Montgomery Academy on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Thompson High School in Alabaster.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

Hoover

The Hoover football team suffered its first loss of the season last Friday night, as Thompson knocked off the Bucs 48-30. Click here for a recap of the game.

This week, the Bucs host Hewitt-Trussville in another Class 7A, Region 3 contest.

Spain Park

The Spain Park football team fell to Vestavia Hills last Friday night in a region game. Click here for a recap of the contest.

This week, the Jags play host to Mountain Brook in a region game.

VOLLEYBALL

Hoover

The Hoover volleyball team dropped a pair of matches to high-quality opponents last week. On Tuesday, the Bucs fell to Class 5A power Jasper 3-1 (22-25, 25-20, 22-25, 17-25). In the match, Kendal Youngblood led the team with 12 digs, with Eva Guenster chipping in 11. Aly Durban had 43 set assists.

On Thursday, Hoover hosted defending 7A champ McGill-Toolen and lost 3-1 (25-23, 18-25, 22-25, 23-25). Gabbi Essix led the way offensively with 10 kills and three blocks, with Durban chipping in 37 set assists.

This week, Hoover hosts Oak Mountain on Tuesday in an Area 5 matchup, before heading to Venice, Fla., for a weekend tournament.

Spain Park

The Spain Park volleyball team split a tri-match on Thursday in its only action last week. The Jags fell to Montgomery Academy 2-1 before rallying to sweep Thompson in straight sets. Here are some notable stats from the night:

Paris Morris: 20 kills, nine digs

Audrey Rothman: 18 kills, 19 digs

Jessica Veal: 42 assists, 19 digs

Lexie Fowler: 19 digs

Katelyn Walsh: 15 digs

Kendall Irwin: 10 kills, five digs

This week, Spain Park travels to John Carroll on Tuesday and Mountain Brook on Thursday for a pair of Class 7A, Area 6 matches. Over the weekend, Spain Park will play in the Rocky Top Classic in Sevierville, Tenn.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Hoover and Spain Park cross-country teams competed in the Chickasaw Trails Invitational on Saturday. In the girls race, Mackenzie Culpepper was the top finishing Jags runner, as she finished 13th in a time of 20:15. Holland Lidikay was 21st in 20:37. Lauren Wallace (51st) was Hoover’s top runner. In the boys race, Owen Marquardt (46th) was Hoover’s top runner, followed by Spain Park’s Max Smith (55th).

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.