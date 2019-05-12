The Reset: Bucs soccer wins state title

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Hoover Soccer The Hoover High School boys soccer team won its first state title since 2003 on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at John Hunt Park in Huntsville.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

SOCCER

The Hoover boys soccer team won the Class 7A state championship on Saturday in thrilling fashion. Click here to read about the Bucs' impressive season.

SOFTBALL

The Spain Park softball team played just one game in the Class 7A West Central Regional at Bowers Park in Tuscaloosa, before weather altered the schedule for the remainder of the tournament.

Spain Park knocked off Oak Mountain on Thursday morning, and will resume play in the tournament on Monday at noon, as the Jags play Thompson at the University of Montevallo. The winner of the game will qualify for the state tournament, with the loser facing the winner between Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain for the second state berth.

The state tournament is set to begin this Thursday at Lagoon Park in Montgomery.

Spain Park 1, Oak Mountain 0

Spain Park outlasted a pesky Oak Mountain team 1-0 on Thursday morning to begin the regional tournament. Annabelle Widra allowed just four hits and struck out six batters in a complete-game shutout.

The first three Jags reached base in the bottom of the seventh inning, as Kate Campbell doubled, Widra doubled and Taylor Harrington walked. The next batter, Maddie Majors, ended the game on walk-off hit up the middle.

GOLF

The Hoover and Spain Park girls golf teams competed at the Class 7A North Sub-State Tournament last Monday, with Hoover winning and advancing to the state tournament this week. Hoover tied with Huntsville with a team score of 249, as both teams moved on. Spain Park finished third with a score of 253, but Marilyn Steed’s round of 79 was good enough to earn her a berth to the state tournament as an individual.

For Hoover, Neysa Dechachutinan led the way with a round of 76. Emily Baker shot an 83, while Julia Freeman finished with a 90 and Haley Remick shot 97. For Spain Park, Caroline McCabe concluded her career with a round of 83. Haley Lockhart shot a 91 and Taylor Trible finished with a 97.

Matt Stuart competed in the boys sub-state tournament as an individual and shot a 74 to advance to the state tournament as an individual as well.

The state tournament is set for this Monday and Tuesday in Prattville.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.