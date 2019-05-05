The Reset: Jags softball wins 5th straight area title

× Expand Photo courtesy of Spain Park Athletics The Spain Park softball team won its fifth consecutive area championship on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

SOFTBALL

Hoover

The Hoover softball team played in the Class 7A, Area 5 tournament last week at Thompson, beginning with a 7-3 loss to Thompson on Tuesday. Abby Fortner drove in two runs on a fielder’s choice and Campbell Hecklinski homered to account for the Hoover runs. Gia Wade provided 4 1/3 hitless innings of relief as well.

Hoover saw its season come to a close on Wednesday afternoon with a wild 17-16 loss to Oak Mountain. Hoover battled back multiple times in the contest, rallying from deficits of 10-2 in the third inning and 16-9 in the fifth inning. Even down to their last at-bat, the Bucs got a game-tying two-run home run from Sydney Chandler. The Eagles scored a run in the eighth inning to pull out the victory.

In the game, Chandler drove in four runs and Jordan Moore went 3-for-6 with a double, home run and three RBIs.

Hoover finished the year with a 28-19 record and graduates seniors Chandler, Haley Green, Jordyn Johnson and Madeline Harris.

Spain Park

The Spain Park softball team began postseason play last week by hosting the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament. The Jags started the tournament with an 11-0 win over Mountain Brook on Tuesday. Maddie Majors drove in three runs for the Jags in the convincing win, while Mackenzie Thompson and Alexis Anderson had two RBIs each. Kate Campbell threw four perfect innings in the win.

In a winners’ bracket game on Wednesday, Spain Park used a three-run second inning to beat Hewitt-Trussville 3-0. Bailey Bowers, Caroline Wooley and Campbell each had run-scoring hits in the second inning. KK Hughes pitched 4 1/3 innings of relief for the Huskies after that and was lights out, surrendering just three hits and striking out four. But Annabelle Widra went the distance for the Jags, punching out 13 and surrendering just four hits in seven innings. Anderson had three hits for Spain Park as well.

Spain Park won the area tournament on Thursday afternoon with a 4-1 victory over Hewitt-Trussville. The Jags notched a run in the first inning on a Widra leadoff home run and led wire to wire. Majors drove in a pair of runs for the Jags as well. Along with her homer, Widra struck out 11 in a complete game in the circle, allowing just one run on four hits.

Spain Park will begin play in the West Central Regional Tournament at Bowers Park in Tuscaloosa on Thursday at 9 a.m.

GOLF

The Hoover and Spain Park golf teams competed in the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament last week, with the Hoover and Spain Park girls advancing to play at the sub-state tournament this week.

On Monday, the boys tournament was held at the Country Club of Birmingham. Spain Park’s boys placed third, posting a score of 309, five strokes behind second-place Vestavia Hills. The Jags were led by Matt Stuart, who tied for low-medalist honors with a 71. Hayden Carner shot 75, Slade McCraw went for 81, Cooper Blevins shot 82 and Davis Brown finished with an 87. Cam Copeland (85) and Payton Ahlemeyer (81) competed as individuals. Hoover finished fifth and was led Noah Small’s 76.

On Tuesday, the girls competed at Highland Park, with Hoover winning and Spain Park coming home second. Hoover posted a score of 234 to Spain Park’s 237. Hoover’s Emily Baker earned low-medalist honors with a 72, with teammates Neysa Dechachutinan’s 79 and Julia Freeman’s 83 also counting toward the team score. Hailey Remick shot 94, while Lucy Mileski (93) and Gabriela Anderson (105) competed as individuals.

For Spain Park, Marilyn Steed led the way with a 74, followed by Taylor Trible’s 77. Caroline McCabe carded an 86 and Haley Lockhart shot 92.

The Hoover and Spain Park girls will play in the sub-state tournament on Monday at RTJ Hampton Cove in Huntsville.

SOCCER

The Hoover boys soccer team (17-4-3) advanced to the Class 7A state final four last week. The Bucs defeated Mountain Brook 3-0 on Tuesday in the first round of the playoffs and Oak Mountain 2-0 on Friday in the state quarterfinals. Sam Bauder scored two goals in both games. The Bucs will face Florence this Friday in the state semifinals. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. at John Hunt Park in Huntsville.

The Hoover girls soccer team fell to Vestavia Hills 4-1 on Monday in the first round of the 7A state playoffs. The Lady Bucs finished the season 9-7-4.

Spain Park

The Spain Park girls soccer team fell to Oak Mountain 2-1 on Tuesday in the first round of the 7A state playoffs. The Lady Jags finished the season 12-6-3.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover boys track and field team won its third straight Class 7A state title last week at the state meet in Gulf Shores. Read about the win here.

