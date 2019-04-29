The Reset: Bucs baseball falls to Vestavia Hills

× Expand Kamp Fender Cole Baker (7) throws a pitch during a baseball game between Hoover and Chelsea at the Hoover High School baseball field on Thursday, March 28, 2019. (Kamp Fender)

BASEBALL

The Hoover baseball team fell in a tightly-contested three-game series to Vestavia Hills in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs over the weekend.

Game 1: Vestavia Hills 7, Hoover 4

A ninth-inning rally propelled Vestavia Hills past Hoover 7-4 in the first game of the series on Friday. The Rebels entered the seventh inning trailing by two runs but overtook the Bucs in the final frame.

In the seventh, Vestavia Hills loaded the bases on two walks and a single before Colton Lewis’ single scored a run to cut the lead to 4-3. A bases loaded walk tied the game and Sean Smyth’s infield single gave the Rebels the lead. Two more runs scored on an error.

Mason Maners racked up three hits in the game for Vestavia.

Game 2: Hoover 14, Vestavia Hills 0

Hoover responded in a big way in the second game, taking out the frustration of losing a lead in the first game by winning the second game 14-0.

The game was scoreless through five innings before the Bucs broke through with nine runs in the sixth inning. The Bucs tacked on five more in the seventh to inflate the score line even more. Hoover tallied six doubles in the game, with Peyton Wilson, Jack Henry Milligan and Jesse Kelley all driving in two runs each.

Andrew Sasser shut down the Rebels offense, as he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two hits with 10 strikeouts.

Game 3: Vestavia Hills 6, Hoover 3

Vestavia Hills struck immediately and went on to win the decisive third game over Hoover 6-3 on Saturday afternoon to win the first round series in the Class 7A playoffs. The first three Rebels hitters of the game reached base and Lewis drove them all in with a three-run triple down the right field line. Lewis would later score on a wild pitch to cap off a four-run first inning.

Vestavia Hills tacked on two more runs in the sixth inning before Hoover put together rallies in the sixth and seventh innings. The Bucs cut the deficit to 6-3 in the final inning on Peyton Wilson’s two-run single and Hoover even brought the tying run to the plate. Grant Cherry gave Vestavia Hills a great start, going six innings and allowing one run on five hits.

This weekend, Vestavia Hills will host Bob Jones in the quarterfinals. Hoover ends its season with a record of 30-13.

SOFTBALL

Hoover

The Hoover softball team earned a win on senior night last Tuesday with an 8-6 win over Southside-Gadsden. The Bucs posted four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead for good. Sydney Chandler tallied three hits on the night and joined Jordyn Johnson and Campbell Hecklinski with two runs batted in for the game.

Over the weekend, the Bucs hosted the Hoover Classic and made a run to the quarterfinals to cap off the regular season. On Friday, Hoover began pool play with a 7-2 win over Homewood. Jordan Moore led the offense with a 3-for-3 game with a double, home run and two RBIs. Moore hit another homer in a 10-1 win over Smiths Station. Eva Guenster also homered in that game and drove in three runs. Brookelyn Cannon allowed an unearned run on three hits in five innings.

On Saturday morning, Hoover finished pool play with a 10-1 victory over Faith Academy. Moore homered for the third consecutive contest and had three RBIs. Abby Fortner hit a two-run home run and Hecklinski had three RBIs. Gia Wade gave up an unearned run on five hits in four innings of work.

Hoover advanced in bracket play with a 5-2 win over Austin. Moore and Chandler each tallied a double and two RBIs for the Bucs. Hoover’s run in the tournament ended in a 12-2 loss to Saraland. The Bucs’ runs came on a two-run Hecklinski homer.

This week, Hoover plays in the Class 7A, Area 5 tournament at Thompson. The Bucs begin play on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. against Thompson.

Spain Park

The Spain Park softball team began last week’s action with a trip to the University of Alabama, where the Jags took on Tuscaloosa County at Rhoads Stadium. It marks the second college stadium the Jags have played in this season, and they rolled to a 15-0 victory over the Wildcats. Annabelle Widra pitched a one-hit shutout and struck out nine, while also tallying three hits at the plate. Lindsay Parker hit a three-run home run in the first inning and finished the game with four RBIs. Lydia Coleman also registered a pair of hits and drove in four runs. Alexis Anderson went 4-for-4 with two RBIs, while Maddie Majors knocked in a pair.

Spain Park honored its five seniors, Bowers, Majors, Caroline Kendrick, Kate Campbell and Caroline Wooley on Tuesday, and the Jags posted a 10-0 win over Oakman. Campbell pitched a shutout, allowing just four hits in five innings in the circle. Bowers went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Taylor Harrington was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as well. Mackenzie Thompson also registered a two-run double.

This week, Spain Park hosts the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament. The Jags begin play on Tuesday at 4 p.m. against Mountain Brook.

SOCCER

Hoover

The Hoover boys soccer team (15-4-3) defeated Thompson 2-1 on Tuesday to clinch the Class 7A, Area 5 crown. Juan Valle scored the game-winning goal for the Bucs. Hoover will host Mountain Brook on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the first round of the playoffs.

The Hoover girls soccer team (9-6-4) tied Chelsea 1-1 and lost to Huntsville 1-0 as it wrapped up the regular season last week. On Monday, the Lady Bucs will play at undefeated Vestavia Hills in the first round of the playoffs. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

Spain Park

The Spain Park girls soccer team (12-5-2) lost to Mountain Brook 3-2 on Tuesday but still locked up a spot in the 7A playoffs. The Lady Jags will play at Oak Mountain in the first round on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The Spain Park boys soccer team (5-12-2) fell to Hewitt-Trussville 4-3 in penalty kicks on Monday to close out its season.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover and Spain Park track and field teams competed over the weekend at the Class 7A, Section 3 meet. Hoover took first in both the girls and boys divisions. Individual event winners included:

Hoover

Emma Langley (800 meters)

Girls 4x800-meter relay

Kennon Johnson (110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles)

Jonathan Martin (200 meters, 400 meters)

Boys 4x400-meter relay

Spain Park

Anna Collins (pole vault)

Kristen Hopkins (javelin)

Matthew Gray (shot put)

Hoover and Spain Park will compete this Thursday to Saturday at the state meet in Gulf Shores. The Hoover girls will aim for their eighth straight state title, while the Hoover boys will aim for their third straight state title.

