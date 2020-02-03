The Reset: Basketball teams conclude regular season

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover Boys at Thompson Basketball Hoover’s Chip Culpepper (4) moves toward the goal guarded by Thompson’s Steven Walker (12) in a game between the Thompson Warriors and the Hoover Bucs at Thompson High School’s Warrior Arena in Alabaster on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The Bucs defeated the Warriors 51-48. Photo by Erin Nelson

BASKETBALL

Hoover

The Hoover basketball teams finished out the regular season last Friday evening at Spain Park. Both Bucs teams fell to the Jags. The Lady Bucs suffered just their second loss of the season in a 61-56 defeat. Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 35 points in the contest, with Madison Adamson scoring 15 points and Aniya Hubbard notching 10 for Hoover. The Spain Park boys took a 55-38 victory. Chip Culpepper and DJ Fairley led Hoover with nine points.

The Hoover girls finished the regular season with a 26-2 overall record, while the boys are 21-9. This week, the Bucs play in the Class 7A, Area tournament. The girls will host and the boys play at Oak Mountain. The Lady Bucs face Tuscaloosa County at 6 p.m. Tuesday and the boys get Thompson on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The girls final is set for Thursday and the boys final is Friday.

Spain Park

The Spain Park basketball teams began the final week of the regular season at home against McAdory last Tuesday. The Lady Jags picked up a 60-50 win before the boys team was narrowly defeated 40-37.

On Thursday evening, the Spain Park boys picked up a 59-39 win over Cornerstone.

Spain Park concluded the regular season on Friday with a sweep of city rival Hoover. The Lady Jags earned a hard-fought 61-56 win behind 35 impressive points from Barker. The boys controlled play in a 55-38 win. Cam Crawford led the way with 11 points, as Josh Harrington and JR Lambert each scored nine points.

The Spain Park girls finished the regular season with a 26-4 overall record, while the boys are 18-11. This week, the Jags begin play in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament. The girls host and the boys play at Mountain Brook. The Lady Jags get Mountain Brook on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the semifinals, while the boys play Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday at 6 p.m. The girls final is Friday and the boys final is Saturday.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover indoor track and field team competed in the Last Chance Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex last weekend. For the girls, Chakiya Plummer placed third in the 400-meter dash. Kayla Jemison placed second in the high jump and third in the triple jump. Alex Inglis was fourth in the pole vault, with Anna Kay Clark and Ainsley Staie finishing third and fourth in the shot put. The 4x400 relay team won and the 4x200 team was third. On the boys side, LJ Hill won the 60-meter hurdles and the long jump, while John Watkins won the triple jump.

Spain Park was at the event as well. Sydney Taylor and Mackenzie Culpepper performed well on the girls side. Taylor was eighth in the 400-meter dash and ninth in the 60, while Culpepper was ninth in both the 400 and 800 runs.

WRESTLING

The Hoover and Spain Park wrestling teams faced off on Wednesday evening in the annual Battle for the Ball, named for the bowling ball trophy presented to the winner each year. Hoover earned a 50-21 win in the match. Winners for Hoover were Ty Sisson, Nick Smith, Liam Harrell, Keith Christein, Christian Greene, Evan Warren, Gabe Cason, JT Foster, Wyatt Huddleston and Dawson Rye. Spain Park victors were John Robert Thompson, Fischer Harrison, Will Conlon and Jaxon Bast, who was honored as part of Spain Park’s senior night.

On Thursday, Hoover beat Huffman 66-6 and Ramsay 54-24.

TENNIS

The Hoover tennis teams began their season on Thursday. The girls dominated Helena, winning 9-0. The top doubles tandem of Angie Morales and Caroline Long won its match 8-0. Long, Arya Tamhane and Emma Burch all won their singles matches 8-0 as well.

The boys team also won 9-0, with the top doubles team of Sam Tolbert and Josh Oakman holding the opponent to a single game in the match. Tolbert, Isaac Hwangpo and Spencer Bourn accomplished the same in their singles matches.

On Saturday, the boys won the Hoover Met Tournament and the girls finished second.

