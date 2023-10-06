Jags snag road region win

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo by Gary Cosby Jr., Tuscaloosa News. TUS_Tuscaloosa County Spain Park GC Spain Park running back Derick Shanks (6) runs the ball against Tuscaloosa County Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at Tuscaloosa County High in Northport. Photo by Gary Cosby Jr., Tuscaloosa News. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo by Gary Cosby Jr., Tuscaloosa News. TUS_Tuscaloosa County Spain Park GC Spain Park linebacker EJ Kerley (47) closes to make a tackle on Tuscaloosa County quarterback Braeden Smith (3) Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at Tuscaloosa County High in Northport. Photo by Gary Cosby Jr., Tuscaloosa News. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo by Gary Cosby Jr., Tuscaloosa News. TUS_Tuscaloosa County Spain Park GC Spain Park running back Derick Shanks (6) runs the ball as he is hit by Tuscaloosa County defensive back Zykylan Mays (5) Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at Tuscaloosa County High in Northport. Photo by Gary Cosby Jr., Tuscaloosa News. × 4 of 6 Expand Photo by Gary Cosby Jr., Tuscaloosa News. TUS_Tuscaloosa County Spain Park GC Spain Park defensive back Jamari Mosley (8) brings down Tuscaloosa County wide receiver Jordan Chambers-Smith (11) Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at Tuscaloosa County High in Northport. Photo by Gary Cosby Jr., Tuscaloosa News. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo by Gary Cosby Jr., Tuscaloosa News. TUS_Tuscaloosa County Spain Park GC Spain Park linebacker Landon Huey (6) and Spain Park defensive back Jamari Mosley (8) close in to tackle Tuscaloosa County running back Chardarius Hutchins (28) Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at Tuscaloosa County High in Northport. Photo by Gary Cosby Jr., Tuscaloosa News. × 6 of 6 Expand Photo by Gary Cosby Jr., Tuscaloosa News. TUS_Tuscaloosa County Spain Park GC Spain Park running back Derick Shanks (6) runs the ball against Tuscaloosa County Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at Tuscaloosa County High in Northport. Photo by Gary Cosby Jr., Tuscaloosa News. Prev Next

NORTHPORT -- When September ended with an open week, Spain Park High School football woke to a new energy as it prepared to spoil Tuscaloosa County’s homecoming. The Jaguars danced into October with a 35-14 road win over the Wildcats on Friday for their first Class 7A, Region 3 win, snapping a five-game region skid dating back to last fall.

“Our September was tough for a variety of reasons. We fought injuries and had to play Hoover, Thompson and Vestavia without all of our bullets in the gun,” said Spain Park head coach Tim Vakakes. “I’m proud of the kids and coaches … Our kids hadn’t tasted a victory in five weeks, but our kids keep coming out and keep swinging and swinging. I’m really happy they had some good things happen for them.”

One of those nagging September injuries was junior wide receiver Reggie Jackson. But October is looking kind so far for Jackson, who took the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown in his first play back to the game.

“There was good blocking from my teammates. I saw a hole and ran straight through it and tried my best to get in the end zone,” said Jackson, who finished the night with roughly 200 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. “It feels amazing to win. It felt good helping my team win and showing everybody what we can do healthy.”

While the kickoff return gave Spain Park some breathing room in the first 15 seconds, the first offensive score did not come until the first play of the second quarter on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Brock Bradley to Jonathan Bibbs. The scoring drive answered a 29-yard field goal by Tuscaloosa County’s Junior Solis.

Leading 14-3, Spain Park’s defense stepped in. Jamari Mosley intercepted a pass in the end zone, and then Nik Alston recovered a fumble after the Jaguars turned the ball over on downs with under five minutes to play in the first half. The fumble helped lead to another Spain Park score on a 1-yard quarterback keeper from Bradley.

Tuscaloosa County managed to make it 21-6 entering halftime with a 27-yard field goal from Solis on an untimed down, which followed a Jags’ pass interference call on the final play of the half.

Defensive stands continued in the third quarter, as Spain Park forced a fumble and turnover on downs for the Wildcats’ first series, leading to a short 40-yard scoring drive in 2:23 of action. Defensive lineman Josh Lewis, donning a No. 93 jersey, powered his way into the end zone on a 1-yard score at fullback with 6:57 to play in the third quarter.

T-County controlled the clock the rest of the third quarter and capped a 73-yard drive with its only touchdown. Chardarius Hutchins scored from 2 yards out on the first play of the fourth quarter, and Braeden Smith found Roman Wright for a two-point play to make it 28-14.

Jackson extended Spain Park’s lead to 35-14, scoring on a 35-yard reverse with 6:20 to play in the game.

The Wildcats looked to answer, but Arnold Bush intercepted a Smith pass inside the 5, and Spain Park successfully ran out the clock.

Spain Park (3-3, 1-3 in region) will return home next week for the first time in a month when it hosts Chelsea in region action. Vakakes hopes his team will build on Friday’s success.

“We get back in the weight room Sunday, just like last week and the week before. We’re playing hard. Our kids have some energy. We made some plays tonight,” Vakakes said. “We finally have all of the bullets back in the gun, and hopefully we can make a little run in October.”

