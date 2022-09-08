Jags fall at Thompson

× 1 of 28 Expand Frank Couch Spain Park's Jonathan Bibbs looks for running room. The Spain Park Jaguars traveled to Thompson High School to take on the Warriors Thursday September 8, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media?Frank Couch) × 2 of 28 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Spain Park Football Spain Park's Zamir Farris takes off around end. The Spain Park Jaguars traveled to Thompson High School to take on the Warriors Thursday September 8, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media?Frank Couch) × 3 of 28 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Spain Park Football Spain Park's Caleb Ward takes off on a run in the first half. The Spain Park Jaguars traveled to Thompson High School to take on the Warriors Thursday September 8, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media?Frank Couch) × 4 of 28 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Spain Park Football Spain Park's Evan Smallwood makes a short pass. The Spain Park Jaguars traveled to Thompson High School to take on the Warriors Thursday September 8, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 5 of 28 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Spain Park Football The Spain Park Jaguars traveled to Thompson High School to take on the Warriors Thursday September 8, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 6 of 28 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Spain Park Football The Spain Park Jaguars traveled to Thompson High School to take on the Warriors Thursday September 8, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 7 of 28 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Spain Park Football The Spain Park Jaguars traveled to Thompson High School to take on the Warriors Thursday September 8, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 8 of 28 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Spain Park Football Spain Park's Jackson Bell directs the offensive line. The Spain Park Jaguars traveled to Thompson High School to take on the Warriors Thursday September 8, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 9 of 28 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Spain Park Football Spain Park's Caleb Ward meets the Thompson defensive line. The Spain Park Jaguars traveled to Thompson High School to take on the Warriors Thursday September 8, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 10 of 28 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Spain Park Football Spain Park's Reggie Jackson is wrestled to the ground by Thompson defenders. The Spain Park Jaguars traveled to Thompson High School to take on the Warriors Thursday September 8, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 11 of 28 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Spain Park Football The Spain Park Jaguars traveled to Thompson High School to take on the Warriors Thursday September 8, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 12 of 28 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Spain Park Football The Spain Park Jaguars traveled to Thompson High School to take on the Warriors Thursday September 8, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 13 of 28 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Spain Park Football The Spain Park Jaguars traveled to Thompson High School to take on the Warriors Thursday September 8, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 14 of 28 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Spain Park Football Spain Park's Caleb Ward takes the handoff from Spain Park's Evan Smallwood in the first half. The Spain Park Jaguars traveled to Thompson High School to take on the Warriors Thursday September 8, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 15 of 28 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Spain Park Football Spain Park's Evan Smallwood gets a pass off under pressure. The Spain Park Jaguars traveled to Thompson High School to take on the Warriors Thursday September 8, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 16 of 28 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Spain Park Football Spain Park's Alex Lloyd punts keep in warriors territory. The Spain Park Jaguars traveled to Thompson High School to take on the Warriors Thursday September 8, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 17 of 28 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Spain Park Football Spain Park students cheer on the team. The Spain Park Jaguars traveled to Thompson High School to take on the Warriors Thursday September 8, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 18 of 28 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Spain Park Football Spain Park's Walker Russell reacts after catching a touchdown pass late in the 2nd quarter. The Spain Park Jaguars traveled to Thompson High School to take on the Warriors Thursday September 8, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 19 of 28 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Spain Park Football Spain Park's Jaylon Hatcher and Spain Park's Walker Russell react after Russell caught a touchdown pass late in the 2nd quarter. The Spain Park Jaguars traveled to Thompson High School to take on the Warriors Thursday September 8, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media?Frank Couch) × 20 of 28 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Spain Park Football Spain Park's Cam Mcfarlin reacts after his helmet was pushed off in an altercation after the play. The Spain Park Jaguars traveled to Thompson High School to take on the Warriors Thursday September 8, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 21 of 28 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Spain Park Football Spain Park's CJ Clency hauls in a pass in the second half. The Spain Park Jaguars traveled to Thompson High School to take on the Warriors Thursday September 8, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 22 of 28 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Spain Park Football Spain Park's Evan Smallwood runs through the end zone for a second half touchdown. The Spain Park Jaguars traveled to Thompson High School to take on the Warriors Thursday September 8, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 23 of 28 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Spain Park Football Spain Park's Evan Smallwood passes over the line deep in Warriors territory. The Spain Park Jaguars traveled to Thompson High School to take on the Warriors Thursday September 8, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 24 of 28 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Spain Park Football Spain Park's Zamir Farris runs into Thompson defender. The Spain Park Jaguars traveled to Thompson High School to take on the Warriors Thursday September 8, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 25 of 28 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Spain Park Football Spain Park's Zamir Farris scoops up a loose ball on a punt. The Spain Park Jaguars traveled to Thompson High School to take on the Warriors Thursday September 8, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 26 of 28 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Spain Park Football Spain Park's Keionte Robinson holds on to Thompson RB AJ Green. The Spain Park Jaguars traveled to Thompson High School to take on the Warriors Thursday September 8, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 27 of 28 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Spain Park Football Spain Park's Jonas Harrellson brings down Thompson running back AJ Green. The Spain Park Jaguars traveled to Thompson High School to take on the Warriors Thursday September 8, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 28 of 28 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Spain Park Football Spain Park's Evan Smallwood tosses the option. The Spain Park Jaguars traveled to Thompson High School to take on the Warriors Thursday September 8, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media?Frank Couch) Prev Next

ALABASTER -- The Thompson High School football team (2-2, 2-0 in Class 7A, Region 3) notched its first home victory of the season on Thursday night. The Warriors toppled Spain Park 35-14 with an impressive all-around display.

The Jaguars (1-3, 0-2) kept it close in the first half but were unable to stay near the defending Class 7A champs in the second half.

“We’re going to be heavyweight, I just don’t know when,” said Spain Park head coach Tim Vakakes. “Our kids are trying and we are close. Our kids aren’t scared, we just have to make plays.”

Thompson scored on its opening drive in five plays. Zach Sims hit Roman Mothershed on a slant that the senior wideout turned upfield for a 50-yard gain. Sims tucked and scored on the next play from 10 yards out for a 7-0 advantage less than four minutes into the game.

The Warriors’ next score came via a fourth-and-2 run by A.J. Green. The junior running back sprinted around the right edge, tip-toed the sideline and extended across the line to stretch the lead to 14-0 with 3:05 remaining in the first quarter.

Sims left the game midway through the second quarter. The forced quarterback change led to a shanked punt that gave Spain Park a glimmer of hope starting at the home 33-yard line.

The Jaguars converted the opportunity with a third-and-7 pass, as Evan Smallwood connected with Dakari Shanks on a wheel route for a 16-yard touchdown. The deficit was cut in half to 14-7 with 2:01 left in the second quarter.

Spain Park’s defense stifled Thomason’s new signal-caller — 8th grader Trent Seaborn — on the next drive to force a punt. The Jags muffed the punt and it was jumped on by Kaleb Harris for the Warriors.

Thompson wasted little time, as Green scampered away for his second touchdown of the night with only 46 seconds left in the opening half. The 16-yard run gave the defending champs a 21-7 halftime lead.

Sims returned to the game to open the second half and immediately found success. He found Kolby Hearn on a picture-perfect pass along the left sideline for a 27-yard score.

The Warriors quickly got the ball back and saw their next drive capped off by Michael Dujon on a 7-yard touchdown run. Thompson led 35-7 with 5:18 left in the third quarter.

The Jaguars offense struggled on their next drive and were forced to punt. The home side struggled fielding punts throughout the night and saw another attempt slip through its arms. The Jags recovered at the 8-yard line and Smallwood punched it in the next play after evading a sack in the backfield, running up the middle with six seconds remaining in the third quarter. Spain Park trailed 35-14 going into the final frame.

“Our kids are not scared,” Vakakes said. “We go out swinging. There are just so many things where we shoot ourselves in the foot. We take two steps forward and three backwards. Once we get that cleaned up, we are going to belong with these big teams.”

The Warriors outgained Spain Park 346-154.

Sims finished with a line of 11-for-18 for 227 passing yards and a score, along with 22 rushing yards on five carries, including the 10-yard touchdown run. Green finished with 13 carries for 62 rushing yards and the pair of touchdowns. Hearn led all players with four catches and 89 receiving yards.

Smallwood completed 14-of-25 for 94 yards.

Next week, Spain Park hosts Vestavia Hills, while Thompson heads to Chelsea, as region play continues.

Click here to view and purchase photos from the game.