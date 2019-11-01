Jags close season with win over Shades Valley

× 1 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Spain Park's Zach Rushing (20) is lifted up by his teammates after intercepting a pass late in the fourth quarter during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 2 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Spain Park marching band performs during halftime in a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 3 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Shades Valley’s AJ Williams (5) runs the ball as Spain Park's Jake Horton (88) moves in on the tackle during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 4 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Spain Park's Austin Hutcheson (12) catches the snap during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 5 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Spain Park's Michael Callens (5) runs the ball during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 6 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Spain Park's Harrison Barker (7) makes a pass to Spain Park's Michael Callens (5) during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 7 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Spain Park's Austin Hutcheson (12) looks to make a play at the goal line during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 8 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Spain Park's Michael Callens (5) runs the ball during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 9 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Spain Park's Harrison Barker (7) catches a snap during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 10 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Shades Valley’s Dre Olds (2) bobbles the ball on an incomplete pass during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 11 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Spain Park's Jacob Jenkins (4) runs the ball as Shades Valley’s Monterio Smith (14) makes the tackle during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 12 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Spain Park's Zach Rushing (20) reacts after intercepting a pass, intended for Shades Valley’s Dre Olds (2), late in the fourth quarter during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 13 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Spain Park's Zach Rushing (20) reacts after intercepting a pass late in the fourth quarter during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 14 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Spain Park's Drake Tabor (22) attempts a 30-yard field goal during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 15 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Spain Park's Michael Callens (5) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 16 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Spain Park's Harrison Barker (7) catches a snap during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 17 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Spain Park marching band performs during halftime in a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 18 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Spain Park's Michael Callens (5) runs the ball during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 19 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Spain Park's Michael Callens (5) runs the ball during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 20 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Spain Park's Michael Ogletree (1) is brought down by Shades Valley’s Jordan Pearson (21) after intercepting a pass during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 21 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Spain Park marching band performs during halftime in a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 22 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Spain Park's Michael Callens (5) runs the ball as Shades Valley’s Dale Crear (57) reaches out to block during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 23 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Spain Park's Michael Callens (5) runs the ball as he puts a hand up to block during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 24 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Spain Park marching band performs during halftime in a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 25 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Spain Park marching band performs during halftime in a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 26 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Shades Valley’s Earl Woods (15) runs the ball as Spain Park's Zach Rushing (20) moves in to make the tackle during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 27 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Shades Valley’s Earl Woods (15) runs the ball as Spain Park's Richard Moses (23) makes the tackle during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 28 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Spain Park's Harrison Barker (7) runs the ball as Shades Valley’s Monterio Smith (14) moves in to make the stop during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 29 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Spain Park's Michael Callens (5) runs the ball during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 30 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Spain Park's Michael Callens (5) runs the ball as Shades Valley’s Monterio Smith (14) moves in to block during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 31 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Spain Park's Michael Callens (5) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 32 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Spain Park marching band performs during halftime in a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 33 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Spain Park marching band performs during halftime in a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 34 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Spain Park's Michael Callens (5) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 35 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Spain Park's Michael Callens (5) leaps over a pile of players during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 36 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Shades Valley’s Noah Freeman (6) runs the ball downfield for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 37 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Shades Valley’s Noah Freeman (6) is brought down on the run by Spain Park's Michael Ogletree (1) during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 38 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Spain Park's Harrison Barker (7) catches the snap during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 39 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Jaylen Ward (1) during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 40 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Spain Park head coach Shawn Raney talks with the umpires during a timeout in a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 41 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Spain Park's Jacob Jenkins (4) runs the ball as Shades Valley’s Monterio Smith (14) makes the stop during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 42 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Spain Park's Michael Callens (5) runs the ball as Shades Valley’s Marlen Sewell (9) makes the tackle during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 43 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Spain Park Jaguar cheerleaders wait to lead the team onto the field during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 44 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Spain Park's Neal Partin (14) punts during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 45 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Jaguar cheerleaders take the field at the start of a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 46 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Spain Park's Michael Callens (5) runs the ball during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson × 47 of 47 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Spain Park's Zach Rushing (20) is lifted up by his teammates after intercepting a pass late in the fourth quarter during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson Prev Next

HOOVER – Despite a furious rally from visiting Shades Valley, the Spain Park High School football team capped the 2019 season on a positive note, sending 19 seniors out victoriously with a 14-7 victory at Jaguar Stadium.

The Jaguars’ (4-6) defense paved the way with three interceptions – including two by junior defensive back Michael Ogletree – and senior running back Michael Callens had a memorable final game with 186 rushing yards on 21 carries, including a 32-yard touchdown run.

“We have 19 seniors who showed up every day and worked hard for us and our kids kind of spent this week with those seniors. That is what high school football is all about," Spain Park head coach Shawn Raney said. “It wasn’t as successful as we wanted, but there were so many little subtitles and battles that we fought and learned from and to me that is what high school football is all about. Of course, I love winning a lot of games, but I also love these kids. They grew to learn and love each other and that is what I love about coaching.”

Following a scoreless opening frame, Ogletree corralled his second interception of the second quarter to thwart a nine-play Shades Valley (3-7) drive at the Spain Park 34-yard line. Senior quarterback Harrison Barker quickly guided the Jaguars offense down the field and Austin Hutcheson found pay dirt via a 7-yard run out of the wildcat package for the opening score.

Midway through the third quarter, Shades Valley defensive back Dareon Jones snagged an interception to halt a nine-play drive when the Jaguars were on the verge of putting the contest out of reach. The Jaguars’ defense didn’t buckle, however, forcing a three-and-out that allowed Callens and Barker to go back to work. Callens took the fourth play of the possession 32-yards off the right side for the game-deciding score. The Spain Park defense continued to force turnovers, as Zach Rushing stepped in front of an errant Shades Valley pass on the final play of the third quarter.

The Mounties finally found the end zone when A.J. Williams darted in for an 11-yard rushing touchdown late in the contest. The visitors had an opportunity to tie the game after getting the ball back with 55 seconds on their own 21-yard line, but a Jake Horton sack resulting in a 19-yard loss forced Shades Valley effectively ended the Mounties' hopes.

Click here to purchase photos from the game.