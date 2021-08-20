Jags new offensive attack gets off to hot start

× 1 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park QB Evan Smallwood (7) runs the football during a game between Huntsville and Spain Park on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 2 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester A Spain Park Band Member performs during a game between Huntsville and Spain Park on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover.. × 3 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester A Spain Park Band Member performs during a game between Huntsville and Spain Park on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 4 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester A Spain Park cheerleader performs during a game between Huntsville and Spain Park on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 5 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester A Spain Park cheerleader performs during a game between Huntsville and Spain Park on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 6 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester A Spain Park Band Member performs during a game between Huntsville and Spain Park on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 7 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park WR Clay Spencer (6) fights off Huntsville DB Justin Whitaker (26) during a game between Huntsville and Spain Park on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 8 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park DL Jackson Boler (92) rushes the passer during a game between Huntsville and Spain Park on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 9 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park DB Jack Kendrick (12) attempts to tackle Huntsville RB Carlin Long (1) during a game between Huntsville and Spain Park on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 10 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park LB Landon Huey (36) rushes the passer during a game between Huntsville and Spain Park on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 11 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park LB Ethan Gutowski (7) defends a pass to Huntsville FS Jalyn Chambers (7) during a game between Huntsville and Spain Park on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 12 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester A Huntsville defender tackles Spain Park RB Zamir Farris (28) during a game between Huntsville and Spain Park on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 13 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park LB Zavier Long (35) runs the football during a game between Huntsville and Spain Park on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 14 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park TE Landon Miller (5) during a game between Huntsville and Spain Park on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 15 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park LB Zavier Long (35) celebrates a touchdown during a game between Huntsville and Spain Park on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 16 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park RB Zamir Farris (28) runs the football during a game between Huntsville and Spain Park on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 17 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park QB Evan Smallwood (7) looks to complete a pass during a game between Huntsville and Spain Park on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 18 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park QB Evan Smallwood (7) hands off to Spain Park LB Zavier Long (35) during a game between Huntsville and Spain Park on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 19 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Huntsville DL Hayden Bradford (99) reaches for Spain Park QB Evan Smallwood (7) during a game between Huntsville and Spain Park on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 20 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park RB Zamir Farris (28) fights off Huntsville LB Nathan Sullivan (8) during a game between Huntsville and Spain Park on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 21 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park QB Evan Smallwood (7) runs the football during a game between Huntsville and Spain Park on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 22 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park RB Zavier Long (35) runs for a touchdown during a game between Huntsville and Spain Park on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 23 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park LB Jonas Harrellson (10) and Spain Park DL Josh Lewis (78) celebrate a turnover during a game between Huntsville and Spain Park on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Prev Next

HOOVER -- The new option-based offensive attack for the Spain Park High School football team got off to a roaring start on Friday night as the three-headed rushing attack of Zamir Farris, Evan Smallwood and Zavier Long pounded past visiting Huntsville 37-13.

Spain Park rushed for more than 300 yards against the Panthers, and the Jaguars complemented that with an efficient passing attack from Smallwood, keeping the visitors on their heels for most of the game.

Long, a natural linebacker, got the scoring started with an 11-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter. Spain Park’s first drive featured nothing but run plays, a different look from the pass heavy offenses of the past, but no less efficient, as the Jaguars drove 65 yards with ease in just five run plays.

Farris doubled the home team’s score with a 21-yard touchdown run of his own toward the end of the opening quarter, with kicker Braxton Sumpter drilling his first two field goal attempts later to put the Jaguars up 20-0 midway through the second quarter.

Huntsville answered with a run by Carlin Long, who finished with 131 yards on the night to lead all rushers. A two-point conversion attempt was no good, and Sumpter hit a 42-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to give Spain Park a 23-6 lead at the break.

The second half got off to an inauspicious start for the Jaguars. After Zavier Long lost a fumble, Huntsville drove 60 yards down the field, led by Carlin Long. When it looked as if Spain Park had escaped with a missed field goal attempt, the referees indicated the home team had hit the center, a 15-yard penalty that gave Huntsville a fresh set of downs and fresh hope. Another first down was given after the Jaguars were called for defensive holding on second down.

But whatever hope may have been held by the visitors, Jack Kendrick took it away, snatching an interception in the end zone, reading Huntsville quarterback Stone Lawless’ pass perfectly.

While Spain Park had to punt the ball away on their ensuing drive, Jonas Harrelson managed to pick up a Carlin Long fumble, giving his team the ball from just outside the red zone.

From there, Smallwood took to the air, finding Clay Spencer for a 23-yard touchdown with just under three minutes to go in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Zavier Long broke free from would-be tacklers and sealed the victory for Spain Park with a 41-yard touchdown run, capping off a two-touchdown, 107-yard performance, and making his coach proud.

“He just comes to work every day,” Raney said.

Huntsville finished off the scoring with a 67-yard touchdown pass from Lawless to Kameron White, who finished with 109 yards on six catches. Lawless totaled 170 yards through the air, completing 16-of-35 pass attempts.

After the game, Raney said the last six months spent crafting his new offense and preparing his team for this season have been some of the best months he’s ever had in his coaching career.

“I’m just so proud of these kids,” Raney said. “They’re having fun.”

While Friday night’s win was impressive, Raney said there’s much to work on as the Jaguars prepare to face a much tougher test in Briarwood next week.

