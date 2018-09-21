Jags overpowered by Hewitt-Trussville

× 1 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Hewitt-Trussville defense tackles Spain Park RB Jalen Henderson #2 during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover × 2 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Spain Park DL DeQuarius Hill #92 during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover × 3 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Spain Park successfully on side kicks during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover × 4 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Spain Park kicks off during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover × 5 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Spain Park student section during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 6 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Spain Park RB Jalen Henderson #2 with a touchdown during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover × 7 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Spain Park WR Kenyon Hines #11 during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover × 8 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Spain Park RB Jalen Henderson #2 during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 9 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Spain Park defense tackles the Hewitt-Trussville QB during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 10 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Spain Park student section during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 11 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Spain Park cheerleaders during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 12 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Hewitt-Trussville before a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 13 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Spain Park band during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover × 14 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Spain Park and Hewitt-Trussville cheerleaders before a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 15 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Spain Park band preforms before a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 16 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Spain Park dance team before a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 17 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Spain Park LB Scott Moates #33 during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 18 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Spain Park LB Josh Wallace #10 during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover × 19 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Spain Park WR Kenyon Hines #11 during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 20 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Spain Park OL Zac Shaw #53 during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover × 21 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Spain Park runs the ball during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover × 22 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Spain Park RB Jalen Henderson #2 during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 23 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Spain Park band during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 24 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Hewitt-Trussville defense tackles Spain Park RB Jalen Henderson #2 during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover × 25 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Spain Park Center Josh Mullins #70 during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 26 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Spain Park team captains before a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 27 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Hewitt-Trussville team captains before a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 28 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Spain Park before a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 29 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Spain Park band and cheerleaders preform before a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 30 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Spain Park mascot during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover × 31 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Spain Park QB during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover × 32 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Spain Park and Hewitt-Trussville cheerleaders before a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 33 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Hewitt-Trussville touchdown during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover × 34 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Spain Park students during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover × 35 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Spain Park OL Brayden Boggan #72 during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover × 36 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Spain Park band preforms before a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 37 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Hewitt-Trussville QB Paul Tyson #17 throws a pass for a touchdown during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover × 38 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Spain Park band and cheerleaders perform before a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 39 of 39 Expand James Nicholas Spain Park vs. Hewitt-Trussville Football Spain Park dance team before a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Prev Next

HOOVER -- Spain Park hung with the No. 3 team in Class 7A, but the Jaguars ran out of gas in the second half in a 44-13 home loss to Hewitt-Trussville.

The Jaguars had their own problems as well, turning it over on an interception early in the first quarter and not converting a fourth-and-1 midway through the second after recovering an onside kick.

The loss was the fourth straight for Spain Park (1-4, 0-3 in 7A, Region 3), as the Jaguars remained winless in a daunting region. Hewitt-Trussville improved to 4-1, 3-0.

Spain Park forced the Huskies’ offense, led by University of Alabama commits Paul Tyson at quarterback, Pierce Quick at tackle and Dazalin Worsham at receiver, with another Auburn University commit Ja’Varrius Johnson at receiver, to a three-and-out on the first drive.

Quarterback Mason Pronk and running back Jalen Henderson keyed a drive to the Huskies 5. But after a procedure penalty, Pronk was intercepted in the end zone by Creed Parker.

“First half, in the red zone, we had the same stuff,” Spain Park head coach Shawn Raney said. “A red zone turnover on the first drive and we miss the fourth down after the onside kick and give up a touchdown late in the half.

“Second half, the defense was on the field for too many plays. They’re so skilled on the perimeter, and it was hard to hold up.”

Henderson’s 7-yard touchdown run cut Hewitt-Trussville’s lead to 7-6 after a missed extra point with 12 seconds left in the first quarter. The Jaguars recovered the onside kick and had momentum, but Henderson was stuffed on fourth-and-1 at the 23.

The Huskies added two second-quarter scores and pulled away in the second half. Spain Park backup quarterback Harrison Barker scored late on a 3-yard run.

Barker played the rest of the game at quarterback after Pronk threw the interception on the first drive.

“We’re still looking,” Raney said. “I thought with the first interception, Pronk’s a senior and we just can’t make those mistakes. We’re looking for answers on offense and we were going to try that and see what happens.”

The problems weren’t just there, though. Hewitt-Trussville outgained Spain Park 418-234. Barker went 8-of-14 for 27 yards, and Henderson ran for 89 yards on 16 carries. But the Jaguars couldn’t get much going with passes out to the perimeter.

“We’ve had some issues blocking people and it continued tonight,” Raney said. “We’ve got to try to outnumber people and we couldn’t block them in the second half.”

Spain Park has a much-needed bye week next Friday.

“We’ve got to figure out something offensively and we ain’t got it right now,” Raney said. “I thought our kids continued to fight, and that’s what I’m looking for right now.

“We’ll take a couple of days off, try to fix the problems we’ve been having. Try to have some fun with the kids and step back and get ready for the next five games.”