Jags drop region opener at Hewitt-Trussville

TRUSSVILLE — It was a good start to Class 7A, Region 3 play for the fourth-ranked Hewitt-Trussville High School football team on Friday night, as the home team started fast and finished strong to knock off visiting Spain Park, 38-17.

After sliding into a deadlock at 17-all late in the third quarter, Hewitt finished on a 21-0 run to improve to 3-0 overall, including a 1-0 league mark.

The Class 7A, Region 3 tilt opened up with some excitement thanks to a quick burst down the visiting sideline from Hewitt-Trussville senior James Hammonds, who slipped free for a 45-yard touchdown run on the first snap of the game. Fellow Huskies senior Connor Thomas gave Hammonds the short field with a nice return on the opening kickoff.

“I had to make one guy miss and after that, I just saw green and I was able to do my thing,” said Hammonds. “I just trusted my O-line tonight.”

It wouldn’t take Hewitt long to cushion its first-quarter lead. Following a Jaguars three-and-out, the Huskies quickly covered 69 yards on their second possession thanks in part to a couple explosive plays from Auburn commit Omari Kelly.

The senior wideout sparked the drive with some change of direction on a swing pass out of the backfield, pulling in the pitch from quarterback Cade Carruth and escaping out of trouble for a 49-yard gain to the Spain Park 18. Three snaps later, Kelly ran off right tackle for a 7-yard touchdown dart to stretch the Huskies lead to 14-0 early.

The Jags, however, wouldn’t go quietly. Behind a run-first approach, Spain Park found rhythm late in the first quarter, whittling the deficit down to 17-10 at the break and eventually knotting things up at 17-all with 3:13 remaining in the third.

Sophomore running back Zavier Long ran in both Jags touchdowns — the first coming from 15 yards out in the first frame and the second covering 17 yards in the third. Long went home with 64 yards and two scores on 12 carries to go with 78 yards off 16 rushes from Zamir Farris.

Hewitt-Trussville’s second-half rally started with a six-play touchdown drive, which was caped off by a 5-yard Carruth keeper off left tackle. The following possession featured a little razzle dazzle, as sophomore Peyton Floyd fired a 67-yard TD strike to Kelly on a reverse pass to put the Huskies out front 31-17.

Hammonds rounded out the scoring with his second 45-yard rushing score of the night. He would march on to a solid outing in his region debut with a rushing line of 15 carries for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

“James had a big night,” said Hewitt head coach Josh Floyd. “He’s getting better every single week and I’m really proud of him.”

Click here to view and purchase photos from the game.