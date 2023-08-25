Jags begin season with dominant win

× 1 of 29 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Spain Park running back Dakarai Shanks (20) takes the ball from Spain Park quarterback Brock Bradley (5) in a game against Calera at Ricky M Cairns Memorial Stadium at Calera High School on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 29 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Spain Park running back Dakarai Shanks (20) scores for the Jags in a game against Calera at Ricky M Cairns Memorial Stadium at Calera High School on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 29 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Spain Park running back Dakarai Shanks (20) and Spain Park wide receiver Jaxon Haygood (9) react after Shakes scored a touchdown in the first half of a game against Calera at Ricky M Cairns Memorial Stadium at Calera High School on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 29 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. CALERA — Year two of the Tim Vakakes era at Spain Park High School began with a 55-0 victory over Calera, the Jaguars’ largest margin of victory in 16 years.

Spain Park’s playmakers were on full display, as sophomore Brock Bradley got the start and distributed the ball evenly to the Shanks brothers and a deep stable of receivers who can stretch the field.

After trading three-and-outs to start the game, Spain Park’s offense found its footing. Dakarai Shanks scored first for the Jaguars on an 8-yard run on Spain Park’s second drive. That touchdown sparked a slew of Spark Park scoring, as the Jags would collect 29 points before the second quarter.

‘The biggest thing I wanted to see tonight was energy,” Vakakes said. “And I think our kids came out of the locker room with a whole lot of energy. Positive energy, being a good teammate, building each other up — that’s what we’re trying to get to, and I saw a whole lot of that tonight.”

Bradley softened up the defense early in the first quarter with a 45-yard touchdown pass to Reggie Jackson; it would be one of his three air scores, all of which went to different receivers. Bo Jones caught a 38-yarder, and Jonathan Bibbs reeled in a 22-yard score in the corner of the end zone. Bradley was relieved in the third quarter and finished 8-for-13 with 171 yards.

Derick Shanks ran the ball 12 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns, including a 45-yarder in the third quarter. Dakarai Shanks had two rushing touchdowns, from 8 and 13 yards, and finished with 44 yards.

Dual-threat quarterback AJ Johnson used every bit of his legs in the game for Calera, as Jaguars defenders crashed the party in the backfield often. Jacob Olsen had two sacks, along with numerous quarterback hurries.

“Anybody who’s got good players has a chance,” Vakakes said. “We’ve got good players who are developing, and they love each other, and they’re working for each other, so we have a chance.”

Johnson was able to scramble for 29 yards in the contest. Demetrius Davis carried the ball 9 times for 30 yards. Johnson, a junior, completed passes to five different receivers. KD Young caught three passes for 20 yards, while Quatez Williams, Brayden Ray, Dalton Ash and JaMariun Ford had one grab apiece.

Spain Park was also a huge beneficiary of Calera miscues. Two fumbles put the Jaguars in the red zone, while a bad snap in the first quarter earned Spain Park a safety.

A balanced offensive attack and suffocating defense led Spain Park to its biggest win since 2007, when the Jaguars beat Carver-Birmingham 69-0 on the way to a close loss to Prattville in the state championship game.

“We haven’t experienced this type of success in a while, so we have to keep them humble and get them used to winning big,” said Vakakes. “Rinse, repeat, do it again.”

Spain Park gets one more game against a 6A team, Briarwood next Friday, before region play begins in earnest — powerhouses Hoover and Thompson are first up for the Jaguars. Calera gets another shot to take down a 7A team when it travels to take on Chelsea next Friday.

Check out all of our high school football photos here.