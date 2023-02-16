Jags ready for competitive schedule

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Spain Park’s Blakley Watts (10) makes contact for a base hit in a game against Thompson during the Class 7A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on May 18, 2022.

The Spain Park High School softball team is looking for another highly successful season in 2023.

The Jaguars have long been one of the top teams in Alabama in Class 7A, and it appears likely to remain that way this spring.

“It's going really well,” head coach Allyson Ritenour said. “I really enjoy just being around this team and I know they enjoy being around each other. It’s been a fun preseason. We’ve worked really hard and we’re ready to go.”

This Jags team has won at a high level for years, with several of the team’s juniors and seniors contributing to Berry Middle School winning the middle school Metro championship in 2019.

This year’s squad has three seniors in infielder Katie Flannery, pitcher Ella Reed and outfielder Blakley Watts. Ritenour is excited to see that trio lead the team on and off the field this season.

“We’ve had those conversations since August, about stepping up as leaders,” Ritenour said. “This is your team, so how are you going to hold your teammates accountable? There have been multiple opportunities already where they’ve stepped up.”

The program’s balance and strength across several grade levels will be a strength of the team. The crop of freshmen and sophomores flashes great potential alongside the juniors and seniors leading the way.

“They mesh really well together,” Ritenour said. “It’s been fun.”

Flannery has signed with the University of Oregon and is considered one of the top players in her class throughout the country. She hit 10 home runs and knocked in 50 runs a season ago. Reed won 20 games, struck out over 200 hitters and posted a sub-2.00 earned run average last year. Flannery and Reed were each named All-South Metro first team last spring.

Catcher Maggie Daniel, a UCLA commit, was also first team All-South Metro and returns for her junior season. In 2022, Daniel hit 14 homers and knocked in 53 runs in a stellar season.

Aside from the three seniors and Daniel, also returning from last year’s lineup is Charlee Bennett, a sophomore who played much of the year at second base.

Ritenour likes the depth the Jags have in the circle. Reed will team with the likes of Ella Ussery — who transferred from Vestavia Hills — Reagan Stewart, Kenley Holmes, EK McCarty and Jaley Young throughout the year.

There are also still several spots up for grabs as the Jags enter the season.

“Everyone’s going to have an opportunity to fight for a varsity spot,” Ritenour said. “Everyone’s going to have a chance.”

Spain Park will play in the full allotment of seven tournaments this year. Along with hosting the Jag Classic at the Hoover Met Complex, the Jags will play in tournaments hosted by Thompson, Gulf Shores, Hoover, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Central-Phenix City and Wetumpka.

The Jags will also have stiff competition in their quest to return to and excel at the state tournament. Class 7A, Area 6 consists of Oak Mountain, Chelsea and Hewitt-Trussville this year. The top two from the area will face the top two from Area 5 (Hoover, Thompson, Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County) at the regional tournament, with only two of those advancing to state.

Ryan Thompson, Kayla Latuso, Kendall Jonseof, Ted Flannery and Rusty White will be coaches in the program this spring as well.