Jags bowling finishes runner-up at state

GADSDEN -- The Spain Park High School boys bowling team came within four pins of defending its state championship.

The Jaguars had to settle for second at the Class 6A-7A state tournament Jan. 27 at The Alley in Gadsden, as Sparkman edged them in a tight final that went the distance.

Down 3-2 in a best-of-seven series of Baker games in the state final, Spain Park’s boys rose up and bowled a 245 to force the seventh game. The seventh game was tight, but Sparkman pulled it out 181-177.

“It’s a shame we came up four pins short, but Sparkman bowled really well when they needed to,” Spain Park coach Stephen Hobbs said. “I’m just really proud of the way the guys competed every time, they never folded.”

Spain Park won the South Regional tournament the week prior to advance to the state tournament, knocking off Vestavia Hills in the final to cap off a tremendous tournament.

The Jags nearly duplicated that performance in the state tournament. The first day of play was a set of three traditional games to establish seeding for bracket. Spain Park earned the top seed and featured three of the top five individual performers.

Ethan Lee was the top bowler, bowling a three-game total of 615. Michael Kimble was right behind him, totaling 606 pins over three games. Liam Hilson was fifth with a 586 and Luke Eaton was eighth with 578, as both were also named all-tournament.

Luke Mitchell, Evan Kelty, Zion Mims and Ray Olatubi also contributed to the Jags’ run as well.

Spain Park had little trouble dispatching its first two opponents in bracket play. The Baker games featured five bowlers each taking two frames to compile a singular game.

In the opening round, Spain Park took down American Christian 4-1, dropping only third game. Spain Park then took on Hartselle in the semifinals, winning 4-1 as well.

Hobbs credited his team for its competitive spirit, given that the Jags were undoubtedly in the toughest region in the state. Spain Park and Vestavia Hills advanced out of an area that also featured perennial state contenders Hoover and Thompson.

“We came up just a tad short of our goal,” Hobbs said. “To be state champions last year with these guys and [second] this year, I could not be more proud.”

Hobbs also gave plenty of credit to volunteer coach Lillian Singleton, who has worked with the program for many years.

Singleton is an experienced bowler and works with the bowlers in regards to technique. She had one thing to add after the trophies were handed out at the state tournament.

“We will be back next year,” she said.