Signing Day ceremonies held for Bucs, Jags

Hoover celebrated 22 student athletes on National Signing Day at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Spain Park recognized 14 student athletes on National Signing Day at Spain Park High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Matthew Egorshin signs his National Letter of Intent to play lacrosse at the University of Montevallo on National Signing Day at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Sage Thomas signs her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Spring Hill College on National Signing Day at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Kenzie Richards signs her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Lawson State on National Signing Day at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Roderick Bartenge signs his National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Southern Union on National Signing Day at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Chris Schmidt, head track and field and cross country coach, talks about each of his track signees on National Signing Day at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Cannon Peters signs his National Letter of Intent for track and field at the University of Alabama at Huntsville on National Signing Day at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Dallas Beck signs his National Letter of Intent for track and field at the University of South Alabama on National Signing Day at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
RJ Torbor signs his National Letter of Intent for track and field at the University of South Alabama on National Signing Day at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Hannah Christian signs her National Letter of Intent to play softball at the University of Southern Mississippi on National Signing Day at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Olivia Christian signs her National Letter of Intent to play softball at the University of Southern Mississippi on National Signing Day at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Ki Davis signs her National Letter of Intent to play softball at Alabama A&M on National Signing Day at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Bella Foran signs her National Letter of Intent to play softball at Florida Atlantic University on National Signing Day at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
McKenzie Stribling signs her National Letter of Intent to play softball at Wallace State on National Signing Day at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Hoover baseball head coach Adam Moseley speaks about each of the baseball signees on National Signing Day at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Mason Blasche signs his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Samford University on National Signing Day at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Caid Finn signs his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Pensacola State College on National Signing Day at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Andrew Pitts signs his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Southern Union on National Signing Day at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Mason Blasche signs his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Samford University and Caid Finn signs his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Pensacola State College on National Signing Day at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Alberto Gomez, Andrew Pitts and Camden Teague sign their National Letters of Intent to play baseball at Lawson State, Southern Union and Washington & Lee University on National Signing Day at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Jeremy Cook signs his National Letter of Intent to play football at Jackson State University on National Signing Day at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Camden Teague signs his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Washington & Lee University on National Signing Day at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Alberto Gomez signs his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Lawson State on National Signing Day at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Kasey Zylstra signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Birmingham Southern College on National Signing Day at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Michael Nixon signs his National Letter of Intent to play football at Northwestern State University on National Signing Day at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Micah Hampton signs his National Letter of Intent to play football at Hinds Community College on National Signing Day at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Jordan Woolen signs his National Letter of Intent to play football at Georgia Southern University on National Signing Day at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Bradley Shaw signs his National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Arkansas on National Signing Day at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Hoover Athletic Director Harley Lamey speaks to guests as 22 student athletes were recognized on National Signing Day at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Ella Browning signed her National Letter of Intent for rowing at the University of Tennessee on National Signing Day at Spain Park High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Davis Gurley signed his National Letter of Intent for golf at the University of Montevallo on National Signing Day at Spain Park High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Indie Gannett signed her National Letter of Intent to play lacrosse at Winthrop University on National Signing Day at Spain Park High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Coleman Gray signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Snead State Community College on National Signing Day at Spain Park High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Jamari Mosley signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Dodge City Community College on National Signing Day at Spain Park High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Knox Houston signed his National Letter of Intent to play lacrosse at Young Harris College on National Signing Day at Spain Park High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Luke Eaton signed his National Letter of Intent to play bowling at Belmont Abbey College on National Signing Day at Spain Park High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Syrian Heyligar signed her National Letter of Intent to play lacrosse at Chowan University on National Signing Day at Spain Park High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Drew Herman signed his National Letter of Intent for golf at the University of Montevallo on National Signing Day at Spain Park High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Kelby Roberson signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Indiana Wesleyan University on National Signing Day at Spain Park High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Delaney Vickers signed her National Letter of Intent for cross country and track and field at Furman University on National Signing Day at Spain Park High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Josiah Toone signed his National Letter of Intent for track and field at the University of Montevallo on National Signing Day at Spain Park High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Cam McFarlin signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Jones County Community College on National Signing Day at Spain Park High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Derick Shanks signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Jones County Community College on National Signing Day at Spain Park High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Hoover and Spain Park high schools honored many of their student-athletes Wednesday for signing to continue their academic and athletic careers in college.
Hoover
Baseball
- Mason Blasche, Samford University
- Caid Finn, Pensacola State College
- Alberto Gomez, Lawson State Community College
- Andrew Pitts, Southern Union State Community College
- Camdyn Teague, Washington & Lee University
Football
- Jeremy Cook, Jackson State University
- Micah Hampton, Hinds Community College
- Michael Nixon, Northwestern State University
- Bradley Shaw, University of Arkansas
- Jordan Woolen, Georgia Southern University
- Kasey Zylstra, Birmingham-Southern College
Lacrosse
- Matthew Egorshin, University of Montevallo
Soccer
- Roderick Bartenge, Southern Union State Community College
- Sage Thomas, Spring Hill College
Softball
- Hannah Christian, University of Southern Mississippi
- Olivia Christian, University of Southern Mississippi
- Ki Davis, Alabama A&M
- Bella Foran, Florida Atlantic University
- McKenzie Stribling, Wallace State Community College
Track and Field
- Dallas Beck, University of South Alabama
- Cannon Peters, University of Alabama in Huntsville
- Reginald Torbor, University of South Alabama
Volleyball
- Mackenzie Richards, Lawson State Community College
Spain Park
- Zyian Heyligar - Chowan University - Lacrosse
- Indie Gannett - Winthrop University - Lacrosse
- Delaney Vickers - Furman University - Cross Country and Track & Field
- Ella Browning - University of Tennessee - Rowing
- Davis Gurley - University of Montevallo - Golf
- Drew Herman - University of Montevallo - Golf
- Knox Holston - Young Harris College - Lacrosse
- Luke Eaton - Belmont Abbey College - Bowling
- Coleman Gray - Snead State Community College - Baseball
- Josiah Toone - University of Montevallo - Track and Field
- Cam McFarlin - Jones County Community College - Football
- Derick Shanks - Jones County Community College - Football
- Jamari Mosley - Dodge City Community College - Football
- Kelby Roberson - Indiana Wesleyan University - Football