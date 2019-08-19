Ross Bridge Pitchin’ Fits win Hoover Wiffle Crown; Bluff Park takes all-star game

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 2019 Hoover Wiffle Crown winners The Bluff Park women's wiffleball all-stars, at left, beat the Ross Bridge women's all-stars in the 2019 Hoover Wiffle Crown all-star game on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. At right, the No. 1 team from Ross Bridge, the Pitchin' Fits, won the championship game against the No. 1 team from Bluff Park, the Salty Pitches.

The Pitchin’ Fits, the No. 1 women’s wiffleball team in Ross Bridge, won the championship game in the inaugural Hoover Wiffle Crown Sunday night against the No. 1 team from Bluff Park, the Salty Pitches.

But Bluff Park’s all-star team captured a 24-23 win in the game against Ross Bridge’s all-stars.

The matchups were billed as The Bridge vs. the Bluff and took place on neutral ground at Hoover Sports Park Central. The Pitchin’ Fits took an early lead against the Salty Pitches and maintained it until the end, finishing with a 29-8 victory.

Ross Bridge has had a wiffleball league for four years now, but this was the first year for the Bluff Park women’s league. The Hoover Wiffle Crown was sponsored by Anna Price Insurance Facilities and Jason Dailey, a Realtor with RealtySouth.

Ross Bridge’s men are slated to take on the men from the Stockton community in Trussville this coming weekend.

Here is a photo gallery from the 2019 Hoover Wiffle Crown championship game, followed by another photo gallery from the all-star game.

