PHOTOS: Bucs, Jags qualify for state

HUNTSVILLE -- Both Hoover city high school volleyball teams will be at the state tournament next week.

At the Class 7A North Super Regional at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville on Friday, Hoover and Spain Park cruised through their first round matches to lock up a spot at the state tournament.

Hoover defeated Grissom in straight sets, winning 25-16, 25-17, 25-12.

Spain Park dominated Austin in three sets as well, 25-6, 25-13, 25-10.

Hoover advances to the state tournament for the ninth consecutive year, while Spain Park is back at the state tournament for the first time in 17 years.

Each team was set to play two more matches on Friday to determine seeding for the state tournament, which will be held at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

This post will be updated.