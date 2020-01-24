Magic City Strikers participate in 2019 3v3 Live Soccer Tour

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mindy McBride. From left: Coach Phil Black, Anna Claire Black, Evyn Williams, Erin Gilbert, Annie McBride, LibbyArmstrong and Langston Lilly.

Six area soccer players participated in the 2019 3v3 Live Soccer Tour and performed well in the national championship tournament in Memphis on Nov. 30-Dec. 1.

The Magic City Strikers are made up of Birmingham United Soccer Association (BUSA) players who are also members of the Alabama FC Elite Clubs National League 06 Girls Team. The Strikers qualified for the national tournament by finishing the season ranked in the top 25 in the country. The team finished second in the gold division of the national tournament.

Vestavia Hills’ Anna Claire Black, Homewood’s Annie McBride, Hoover’s Evyn Williams, Trussville’s Libby Armstrong and Mountain Brook’s Erin Gilbert and Langston Lilly were all part of the team.

Submitted by Mindy McBride.