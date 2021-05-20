Last-inning rally comes up short as Bucs fall in state championship

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Hoover’s Cade Carr (25) walks to the dugout as Auburn celebrates following the Bucs 7-6 loss in the Class 7A state championship title game against Auburn at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Hoover’s Alex Wilson (6) watches from the dugout as the Bucs record another out during their last at-bat in the Class 7A state championship game against Auburn at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Auburn defeated the Bucs 7-6. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Hoover’s Ty Truett (2) and RJ Hamilton, Jr. (3) high-five after scoring two runs in the Class 7A state championship series against Auburn at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Auburn defeated the Bucs 7-6. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Bucs rally from the dugout as runners get on base in the Class 7A state championship title game against Auburn at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Auburn defeated the Bucs 7-6. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Hoover’s Adam Moseley holds the Class 7A state championship runner-up trophy during the trophy presentation following a 7-6 loss to Auburn at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

MONTGOMERY -- The Hoover High School baseball team made a habit of rallying this postseason, and after forcing a decisive third game in the Class 7A state championship game, the Buccaneers were forced to rally again.

Following an 8-2 win in game two earlier Thursday, Hoover fell behind early in the third game, and found itself down 6-2 in the sixth inning. After center fielder Alex Wilson drove in two runs in the sixth, Auburn grabbed one back in its half of the inning, meaning Hoover would need to score three runs in the seventh and final inning.

Following a leadoff triple from catcher Lucas Steele, Carter Short brought him in on a single, and Short later scored on a single from Ty Truett. Auburn’s Tanner Phillips issued a walk to load the bases, bringing the tying run to third base and the Hoover faithful to their feet.

But unfortunately for the Bucs, Tigers closer Ryan Olson was able to record the strikeout he and his team needed in the next at-bat, ending Hoover’s hopes and clinching the championship for Auburn in a 7-6 win.

“They just never quit,” Hoover head coach Adam Moseley said of his team’s near-miracle finish. “I don’t think it’s any different than what they’ve done all year.”

Despite the unfortunate ending, Moseley said the lessons his players learned from this experience will stay with them for the rest of their lives.

“Baseball is a great teacher for life,” Moseley said. “It teaches in adversity.”

Moseley said his team, which struggled in the early part of the season before turning it around and reaching the state finals on an impressive run, won’t be forgotten.

“A long time from now, what we’ll talk about is the run they made,” Moseley said. “I’m lucky to be around them.”

Steele said the rough patch the team went through earlier this spring helped pull them together in the long run.

“This is one of the best teams I’ve ever played with and I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Steele said.

Game 3: Auburn 7, Hoover 6

The game got off to a hot start for both team’s bats.

After an RBI double from Evan Radford scored Connor Prothro in the first inning for the Bucs, Auburn answered with a three-run first, chasing Hoover starting pitcher Colin Rengering from the game early.

Hoover answered with an RBI double from Sean Agsalud in the next inning.

Auburn scored one run each in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth, collecting a total of 10 hits off of Hoover’s pitching staff.

Truett and Agsalud led the team offensively, going 3-for-4 and 2-for-3, respectively, with an RBI each. Steele scored two runs for the Buccaneers.

For the Tigers, winning pitcher Matthew Rhodes threw five solid innings, issuing three walks, recording three strikeouts and giving up just two earned runs on six hits.

Along with Rengering, Tyler Wilson, Walter Ford and Jack Campbell also pitched for Hoover in game three.

Game 2: Hoover 8, Auburn 2

Needing a win in the early game, Hoover’s bats showed up quickly and decisively, scoring six runs in two innings.

In the first inning, following a double by Cade Carr and a bunt hit by speedy RJ Hamilton, Steele blasted a three-run home run to put his team up early. That was followed in the second inning by an RBI single from Carr and a bloop single by Short that scored Truett.

Hoover added on with runs in the fifth and sixth innings, and the Bucs got a boost from starter Matthew Hawsey, who pitched 5.1 innings, giving up just two earned runs on five hits without issuing a walk.

Walter Ford pitched in relief in game two, striking out two of the six batters he faced.

Carr and Hamilton each had two hits in game two for Hoover, while Short added two RBIs.