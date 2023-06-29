Lamey, Donaldson take reins of HCS athletic programs

Hoover City Schools has a pair of new athletic directors for its high schools.

Harley Lamey was recently hired to helm the athletic department at Hoover High School, while Josh Donaldson has been hired to be Spain Park High’s new athletic director.

Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools. Harley Lamey was approved as the new athletic director at Hoover High School.

The duo replace Andy Urban and Patrick Kellogg, who have provided stability to Hoover and Spain Park for the past several years. Urban took the athletic director position at Mountain Brook Schools, while Kellogg retired from Spain Park.

Donaldson has worked 11 years in Homewood City Schools, spending the last six as Homewood’s head cross-country coach and the last four years as head track and field coach as well.

He was the 2020-21 Homewood City Schools Secondary Teacher of the Year and grew Homewood’s Advanced Placement biology program from four students to 80 students, while maintaining a 71% pass rate for the AP biology exam, Spain Park Principal Amanda Esslinger said.

Esslinger said she considered that a remarkable achievement because the state’s pass rate for the AP biology exam is 54%.

Donaldson graduated from Homewood High School in 2008, obtained his bachelor’s degree in math and biology from the University of Alabama and earned a master’s degree in education from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

As an athlete and coach, he has been a part of 33 state championship teams and 17 state runner-up teams, Esslinger said. As a head coach, he had led Homewood’s cross-country and track and field teams to six state titles, including this past outdoor track season that ended in May, she said.

Photo by Jon Anderson. Left: Josh Donaldson was approved as the new athletic director for Spain Park High School in Hoover on June 13.

Donaldson said he’s excited to take on this new role.

“I’m excited for this opportunity and for this privilege to join Hoover City Schools and Spain Park, in order to help them continue their excellence on that foundation that is already there and work with the coaches, along with the administration and the school, in order to continue that excellence that we all know Spain Park and Hoover City Schools strives for,” he said.

Lamey has been at Hoover the last two years as the head wrestling coach, getting the opportunity to coach his son, Jack, on the mat.

Before arriving at Hoover, Lamey coached at Vestavia Hills for four years and at Piedmont the 15 years before that.

Going through the hiring process, Lamey said God continued opening doors and giving him comfort that he was on the correct path. Now, he takes over what he calls the “flagship school in the state.”

“The weight of that is not something I take lightly,” he said. “I understand the magnitude and gravity of it.”

Lamey is pleased with the fact that he moves into a role at a program that has operated at a high level for many years. The phrase “best is the standard” gets repeated often with people involved in athletics.

But Lamey will certainly bring some ideas to the table and attempt to continue moving the athletic department in a positive direction.

“To say there was anything wrong, there’s not, but there are ways to expand what we do and enlarge our influence,” he said.

Lamey offered gratitude to the coaches and administrators who have helped him over the years, all leading to this newest opportunity.

“I’m so thankful to the administration that believed in me, the board and Dr. [Dee] Fowler, to allow me to serve in this position,” he said.