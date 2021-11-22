Lady Bucs shooting for championship repeat

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Hoover’s Reniya Kelly (10) shoots a layup during the AHSAA Class 7A girls state semifinal game against Auburn at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Bartow Arena on March 2. The Lady Bucs defeated Auburn 55-36 to advance to the state championship game.

The Lady Bucs are ready to run it back.

That is the goal this season for the Hoover High School girls basketball team. Hoover was the class of the field last season, dominating nearly every opponent it faced, finishing with a 32-1 overall record and running away with the Class 7A state championship.

With its rout of Hewitt-Trussville in the final, the Lady Bucs won their third state title in the last five years. But in each of those two previous attempts at defending their crown, the Lady Bucs have slipped up the following year and fallen short.

“Every time we win, we lose the next year,” Hoover head coach Krystle Johnson said. “They’ve got to make sure they’re doing everything in their power to not let it happen again.”

All the pieces are there for Hoover to be able to go back-to-back. The biggest key will be staying healthy. Johnson counted up six players who have dealt with significant injuries since the summer.

Playing without many top players during the summer will pay off in the long run, Johnson believes, as several younger girls got the opportunity to step up and perform during those summer contests.

Aniya Hubbard is one of those players coming off injury, recovering from a second ACL injury. Hubbard, a senior who recently signed with Florida Atlantic University, will get one final season with Reniya Kelly. The two have formed a nearly unstoppable tandem over the last three years.

“You can tell they’re excited, but also sad,” Johnson said. “Having them out there together, with their energy, they play so well together; that’s unmatched.”

Johnson said the duo has intentions of going out on a high note. Hoover won the 2018-19 state title when Kelly was an eighth grader and Hubbard was a freshman, then won another title last season. They hope to make it three as a tandem.

The Lady Bucs have three seniors this season, in Hubbard, Devon Davidson and Jayla Harris. Hubbard has starred for three years now, while Davidson played a big role on last year’s team.

“She can handle the ball, shoot when needed and play good defense,” Johnson said of Davidson. “She’s one of those returners who can do whatever we ask.”

Johnson said Harris has been working on her game as well and is a more confident player on the floor this year.

Lina Kouchis and Layla Etchison are players who came on strong last season and are primed for big campaigns again. Kouchis has been working to become a better all-around player to go along with her deft shooting touch. Etchison is on the mend and is an intense defender when she’s on the floor.

There are a few other impact juniors on the team, including forward Kristen McMillan. She has become a more versatile player and is shooting the ball better, according to Johnson. Alanah Pooler is another forward who transferred in from Spain Park and has fit well with what the Lady Bucs do. She plays in the paint primarily but possesses the ability to guard any position on the floor.

Alicia Reyes is working her way back from injury as well and provides depth in the frontcourt. Jamiyah Hill is also recovering from an injury.

Kamryn Lee, a sophomore, has a bright future at Hoover, and Johnson wants her to show more belief in herself. Ariana Peagler and Jillian Clark-Williamson are talented sophomores, while freshman Layla Cannon will get varsity minutes this year as well.

Hoover’s schedule is loaded, as the Lady Bucs take on tough local teams like Vestavia Hills and Hewitt-Trussville, while also facing a handful of top-tier out-of-state teams. Their flaws will be exposed quickly, but that’s not a bad thing.

“Whatever we need to figure out, we need to figure it out early, so that when we get to the playoffs, we can focus on what we need to focus on, which is winning state,” Johnson said.