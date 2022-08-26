Jags looking to reach potential

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Spain Park’s Brooklyn Allison (22) sets up the ball in the Class 7A state semifinal match against Sparkman at the Birmingham Crossplex in October 2021.

The 2021 season ended in magical fashion for the Spain Park High School volleyball program. The team earned its first Class 7A state championship, led by Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year and dominant outside hitter Audrey Rothman.

Those are days that head coach Kellye Bowen will treasure as long as she coaches. Seeing not just Rothman, but the entire team, persevere through tough stretches in order to reach its peak at the end was special.

But the reality is none of that helps the Jaguars win a match in the 2022 season.

“You have to reset, and you’ve got to prove you’re where you need to be,” Bowen said. “Obviously, you have a target on your back, but you still have to prove yourself every day. Nothing is ever given. It’s a new year, a new team and new personalities.”

The team has a different look this fall, but 11 returners were a part of winning that trophy a year ago and know what it takes.

“It took a whole team to win it [last season]. Each player did their job to the fullest potential, and that’s your whole goal. They did, and that’s my goal for this group,” Bowen said.

The keys to making this season a success are role clarity and communication within the program.

“For the most part, we do a good job of keeping that communication line open,” Bowen said. “It’s going to look a little different in a good way. Everyone’s got to find their niche, and they’re more determined than ever to prove people wrong.”

This year’s team has eight seniors, all of whom play a significant role for the Jags. Lilly Johnson, Brooklyn Allison and Emily Breazeale each made the all-tournament team at last year’s state tournament. Johnson will be a starting setter for the third consecutive year. Allison has emerged as one of the top liberos in the state. Breazeale was a lethal offensive complement to Rothman last fall and will be able to step into an even bigger role on the outside this year.

Haley Thompson will be a primary setter this fall, but it’s a role she has gained some experience with. She steadied things last year while Bella Halyard was injured and did an admirable job. That playing time should only help her moving forward into this season.

Nora Dawson plays on the right side, while Macie Thompson and McKinney Shea play in the middle. Ashley Fowler plays on the back row as a defensive specialist.

There are some younger players ready to make a name for themselves as well. Reagan Gilbert is a sophomore who can play on the right side or outside, Megan Ingersoll is a freshman hitter, Alexa Benda is a sophomore middle and Grace Devlin is a sophomore defensive specialist.

“There are a lot of new faces, but a lot of people that have been in those pressure situations,” Bowen said.

Spain Park plays its typical stout schedule this fall. Aside from playing in Area 6 with Chelsea, Oak Mountain and Hewitt-Trussville, the Jags will face Mountain Brook, Vestavia Hills, Hoover and others. The Jags will also host the HeffStrong Tournament the weekend of Sept. 23-24 at the Finley Center.