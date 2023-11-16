Jags embracing journey of new season

× Expand Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Korbin Long (2) attempts a final 3-pointer during an AHSAA Class 7A boys state semifinal game between Central-Phenix City and Spain Park at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Thursday, March 2, 2023. The Jags fell to Central-Phenix 61-58. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The Spain Park High School boys basketball team is on quite a run of late.

The Jags have advanced to the Class 7A final four each of the last three seasons, advancing to the state semifinals and playing on the state’s biggest stage in Birmingham.

Could the Jags make it four trips in a row with another successful season? Sure, but head coach Chris Laatsch is not looking at it that way.

“Every year is [unique],” Laatsch said. “You have to develop new roles and identities. I love that. It’s exciting because we have a ton of spots that nobody has grabbed yet.”

Spain Park lost six players from last year’s roster, meaning the makeup and identity of this year’s team will take on a different look.

“That’s what I get excited about every year, is a new journey,” Laatsch said. “You see if you can get these individual parts and make it a good-looking puzzle, and figure out the best way for this group to play.”

Korbin Long returns as the team’s point guard, and will be in his third year on the varsity team. He is someone the Jags will rely heavily on this season. TJ Lamar will have an expanded role this season playing in the post. Lamar is only playing organized basketball for the third year and is “raw, but has a high motor.”

There are eight seniors on this year’s Jags team, with Chapman Blevins, Parker Chase, Josh Helms, Alex Buchanan, Nick Richardson and Jackson Bradley making up a large portion of the roster.

“There’s a lot of inexperience, but I like our guys,” Laatsch said. “They’re going to be hungry and focused and get better every day.”

Josh Fonbah is a junior, and the Jags have three sophomores in Harrison Stewart, Quinn Davis and Cooper Gann.

What will the Jags look like on the offensive side? That remains to be seen as the season gets going.

“They’re going to play hard every night, going to compete,” Laatsch said. “That’s who they are. We’ll be undersized. We’re going to be able to stretch the floor a little bit, we’ve got a lot of guys who can shoot the 3 and get to the basket.”

But there’s no secret what Spain Park will be on the other side of the floor.

“We’ll be multiple defensively, try to compete and get after people,” Laatsch said.

Laatsch isn’t sticking any outcome-based expectations on this year’s team, although he certainly believes the capability could be there for the team to reach a deep postseason round.

“We try not to talk a lot about the past or how many wins in a row or final fours, because every team is different. Every team has different potential. At the end of the day, we want everyone to pull in the same direction,” he said.

Spain Park’s schedule features plenty of top-notch teams, including Scottsboro, Enterprise, Huntsville, Baker, Hoover and Vestavia Hills. The Jags play in Class 7A, Area 6 against Oak Mountain, Chelsea and Hewitt-Trussville.

“Our area is going to be a dog fight,” Laatsch said. “Good coaches in the area and teams that play hard. Super competitive and a lot of fun.”