J. Smith Hoops to host 3-on-3 basketball tournament in Hoover

J. Smith Hoops is putting on a three-on-three basketball tournament for men, women and youth at the Finley Center in Hoover this coming Saturday, Aug. 5.

There will be separate divisions for co-ed grades 5-6, co-ed grades 7-8, high school boys recreational, high school boys competitive, high school girls, college men, college women, adult men recreational, adult men competitive, adult women, men 40+ and women 40+.

Each team will play a minimum of four games, with three pool play games and then bracket play beginning. Teams can have up to four players.

Competitive divisions will have officials, and all other divisions will have court monitors to keep time. In divisions with court monitors, the offensive team calls fouls, and if calls cannot be agreed upon, a court monitor will step in to resolve the issue.

Games will be played to 15 points by 2s and 3s or last 12 minutes, and each team has three minutes to warm up.

The cost is $150 per team. To register or for more information, use the QR code below. For questions, call Jason Smith at 205-602-9623.