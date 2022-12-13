High school sports recap: Krystle Johnson wins 300th game

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover head coach Krystle Johnson talks with the Lady Bucs during a timeout in a game against Pelham on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Hoover and Spain Park high school sports.

BASKETBALL

The Spain Park boys basketball team was back in action last Tuesday, as the Jags hosted Thompson. Chase James and Zach Gray scored 20 points each in big games, while Sam Wright added 13 points as well. Tre Adolphus led Thompson with 14 points.

On Thursday, Hoover hosted Pelham, while Spain Park’s girls played Moody.

Hoover swept Pelham, starting with a 73-40 win by the Lady Bucs. Layla Etchison led the team with 15 points in the game, with Reniya Kelly adding 13 points. For Pelham, Laci Gogan scored 11 points and Karma Wynn added 10 points.

In the boys game, all 10 players scored as the Bucs ran away with an 83-57 win. DeWayne Brown led the scoring charge for Hoover, notching a double-double and posting 17 points and 10 rebounds. Salim London went for 11 points and 5 rebounds, while Jonathan Caicedo also posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards. Jake Hatch scored 11 and Elijah Thomas added 10 to give the Bucs five double-digit scorers. Elijah Herron had 8 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Cam Torbor scored 8 points and added 7 rebounds. Seneca Robinson added 7 rebounds and 4 assists, while Jarett Fairley dished out 8 assists.

Spain Park’s girls fell to Moody 42-34.

Hoover’s boys picked up a 64-47 home win over Huntsville on Friday night. Brown posted a double-double in a dominant effort, as he finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds and 3 blocks on the night. London went for 16 points, 8 boards and 3 assists. Fairley contributed 9 points, 3 assists and 3 steals in the win.

Spain Park traveled to Homewood and fell in both games. The girls lost 52-23, as Homewood’s Kayla Warren scored 13 points. Spain Park’s boys suffered their first loss of the season in a 48-44 defeat.

Hoover’s girls traveled to Mississippi on Saturday to play in the Tangle on the Trail Showcase. The Lady Bucs beat Germantown (Miss.) 59-49, notching coach Krystle Johnson’s 300th career win. Kelly was named MVP of the game and scored 20 points to lead the way. Etchison drained five 3s on the way to 19 points in the contest.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover indoor track and field team competed at the Holiday Invitational last Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

A few Bucs picked up wins in their events. Gabrielle Washington won the 60-meter dash in 7.69 seconds, the girls 4x200-meter relay team won in 1:42, Cannon Peters won the 800 in 1 minute, 57 seconds, the boys 4x200 and 4x400 teams were victorious Jordan Woolen won the high jump at 6 feet, 8 inches, Collin Pate won the pole vault by clearing 16 feet, and Bradley Shaw won the shot put with a throw of 51-0.5.

Also reaching the podium were Washington (second in 400), Pate (second in 400), RJ Torbor (second in long jump and second in triple jump), Camron Sumpter (third in long jump), Connor White (second in pole vault) and Toshi Yamamoto (third in shot put).

Spain Park began its season at the Holiday Invitational as well. LaCoria Nelson was the team’s top performer, as she finished second in the shot put. Delaney Vickers had a strong performance, placing third in the 800-meter run.

WRESTLING

The Spain Park wrestling team knocked off Chelsea 47-22 last Wednesday. Rayshod Burts (285 pounds), Nathaniel Philman (113), Josh Milazzo (120), Kyle Fairless (126), Sawyer Hardy (132), Bradley Williams (145), Brad Cummings (152), Drake Gregory (160), Jackson Mitchell (182) and William Conlon (195) all won their match for the Jags.

Hoover split a tri-match Tuesday, falling to Thompson 45-30 but beating Arab 58-27. Over the weekend, the Bucs competed in the McCallie Invitational in Chattanooga, finishing 10th out of 37 teams. Ian Addison (152 pounds) and Jack Lamey Jr. (182) finished fourth, while Keith Christein (160) and Chaleb Powell (285) were fifth in their weight classes.

Spain Park finished third out of 24 teams in the Swede Umbach Invitational in Auburn over the weekend. Mitchell won the 182-pound division, Burts was perfect in the 285 class, Conlon was second in the 195 division and Williams finished third in his.

