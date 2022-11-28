HS sports recap: Jags win Jag Classic

× Expand Photo courtesy of Spain Park Basketball The Spain Park High School boys basketball team won the Jag Classic on Nov. 23, 2022.

Here's a look back at the last week in Hoover and Spain Park high school sports.

BASKETBALL

The Spain Park boys and girls basketball teams returned to the court last Monday. The Lady Jags earned their first win of the season, beating Center Point 40-33 in the Spartan Turkey Jam at Mountain Brook.

Spain Park’s boys began hosting the Jag Classic, knocking off West Blocton 77-23.

On Tuesday, Spain Park’s boys defeated Good Hope 68-33 in the semifinals of the Jag Classic. Zach Gray scored 19 points to pace the team. Jackson Bradley and Jared Smith scored 9 points each, Sam Wright added 8 and TJ Lamar scored 7 points.

Hoover’s girls traveled to Wallace State Community College and knocked off McEachern (Georgia) 62-30. Reniya Kelly led the way with 15 points and was joined in double figures by Layla Etchison, who scored 12. Twelve Lady Bucs scored in the contest as well.

Spain Park’s girls wrapped up the Spartan Turkey Jam with a, 88-35 loss to Susan Moore.

Spain Park’s boys won the Jag Classic on Wednesday with a 76-33 blowout of James Clemens. The Jags dominated from the outset and cruised to victory. Wright led the team with 18 points. Chase James had a strong game as well, going for 16 points. Gray and Hunter Herritt each chipped in 9 points.

Hoover’s boys suffered their first loss of the year in a 62-52 defeat to Grissom in a game at Wallace State. DeWayne Brown led the Bucs with 22 points, while Salim London added 15 points.

Hoover’s girls played in the Hoops4Hunger Showcase in Georgia over the weekend. On Friday, the Lady Bucs beat Kell (Georgia) 62-47. Alanah Pooler led the way with 15 points, while Etchison notched 12 points.

The Lady Bucs then beat Greenbrier (Georgia) 54-31 on Saturday. Kelly had 13 points to lead the way. Pooler scored 10 points and Etchison finished with 9 points. Etchison was named the MVP of the event.

WRESTLING

The Hoover wrestling team hosted the Hoover Turkey Duals last Tuesday, winning one of its four matches. The Bucs beat Corner 39-33, but suffered losses to Fort Payne, Huntsville and Chelsea.

BOWLING

On Nov. 17, the Hoover boys bowling team defeated Spain Park 1,626-1,603. Hoover led by 57 pins following the traditional games, as Alex Lee, Matt Lawley and Braxton Nguyen each bowled over 200. Hoover won the last Baker round 198-195 to take the match.

