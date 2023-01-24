High school sports recap: Spain Park boys bowling team advances to state

× Expand Photo courtesy of Spain Park Athletics

Here's a look back at the last week in Hoover and Spain Park high school sports.

BASKETBALL

The Hoover and Spain Park basketball teams were back in action last Monday.

Hoover’s girls hosted the Ball-N Prep MLK Day Classic, and beat Munroe (Florida) 66-23. Reniya Kelly led the Lady Bucs with 12 points, while Layla Etchison had 9 points and Alanah Pooler notched 8 points.

Hoover’s boys played in the MLK National Showcase at Thompson, beating Alexander (Georgia) 78-55. Several Bucs had strong performances, led by Salim London, who posted 20 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Jarett Fairley scored 19 points on the strength of five 3-pointers. DeWayne Brown posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Seneca Robinson added 10 points and 3 steals, while Jonathan Caicedo went for 7 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Spain Park’s boys and girls played in the MLK Day Classic at Brookwood. The Lady Jags fell to Northridge 63-24, but the boys beat a strong Hartselle team 74-59. Sam Wright went off for 30 points to lead the way. Zach Gray added 15 points, Chase James notched 12 points and Hunter Herritt scored 7 points.

Hoover and Spain Park were back in area action Friday.

Hoover swept Thompson, as the girls won 73-42 and the boys squeaked out a 75-73 victory. In the boys game, London was one of four double-figure scorers, as he went for 19 points and 3 assists. Fairley added 17 points and 3 rebounds. Brown posted 10 points, 8 rebounds and 4 blocks. Elijah Thomas also added 10, while Caicedo added 5 points and 8 rebounds.

Spain Park fell in both games to Oak Mountain. The Lady Jags suffered a 63-22 loss, while the boys team fell 65-55. Wright led the Jags with 23 points. Gray added 9 points, while Korbin Long and James each scored 6 points.

WRESTLING

The Spain Park wrestling team finished second last Monday in the Dick Clem Memorial, hosted by Bob Jones.

Bradley Williams won the 140-pound weight class, while Jackson Mitchell won at 172 pounds. Sawyer Hardy (134) and Rayshod Burts (287) each placed second. Brad Cummings (154) and Kyle Oliveira (222) were third, and Josh Milazzo (122) and Drake Gregory (147) were fourth.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover indoor track and field team competed at the MLK Indoor Track Classic last Monday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

For the girls, Gabrielle Washington won the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.65 seconds. She also won the 400 in 57.03. The 4x200- and 4x400-meter relay teams also claimed top prize.

Daisy Luna and McKenzie Blackledge were second and third in the 400. Nyel Settles finished second in the high jump. The 4x800 relay was third.

For the boys, Dallas Beck won the 400 in 49.03 seconds. Jay Avery won the long jump, reaching 23 feet, 7.75 inches. Collin Pate was victorious in pole vault, clearing 16-1.25. The 4x200 and 4x400 teams also claimed top prize.

DeMarion Gardner finished second in the 400, Connor White was second in pole vault and Toshi Yamamoto was second in shot put.

BOWLING

The Spain Park boys bowling team qualified for the state tournament after sweeping through the Class 6A-7A South Regional tournament last week.

The Jags beat Murphy 4-0 in the opening round, knocked off Spanish Fort 4-0 in the semifinals and toppled Vestavia Hills 4-2 in the final.

The state tournament is set for this Thursday and Friday at The Alley in Gadsden.

