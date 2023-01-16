High school sports recap: Alanah Pooler reaches 1,000 points

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Hoover’s Alanah Pooler (00) shoots a layup guarded by Pelham’s Niles Daniel (20) and Alayna Noble (11) in a game at Hoover High School on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

Here's a look back at the last week in Hoover and Spain Park high school sports.

BASKETBALL

The Hoover and Spain Park basketball teams returned to the court last Tuesday night for area contests.

Hoover hosted Vestavia Hills in key Class 7A, Area 5 games. The Lady Bucs handed the Vestavia girls their first loss of the season in a 56-36 victory. Reniya Kelly paced the team with 16 points, with Layla Etchison adding 14 points and Alanah Pooler and Kristen McMillan adding 8 points. Anna Towry led Vestavia with 17 points.

Hoover’s boys earned a hard-fought 64-61 win over the Rebels as well. Salim London led the way for the Bucs, going for 20 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals. DeWayne Brown went for a double-double, getting 12 points, 14 rebounds and 4 blocks. Jarett Fairley added 10 points, 3 assists and 3 steals. Elijah Herron and Jonathan Caicedo each contributed 8 points, with Caicedo also adding 5 boards. Win Miller led Vestavia with 26 points.

Spain Park played Chelsea, with the girls falling 54-26 and the boys winning 68-42. In the boys game, Zach Gray led the way with 20 points. Sam Wright had 14 points and Chase James went for 13 points. Korbin Long and Jared Smith added 6 points as well. Paul Lanzi led Chelsea with 16 points.

Hoover and Spain Park were back in action with area games Friday evening.

Hoover traveled to Tuscaloosa County, with both teams earning wins. The Lady Bucs earned a 52-13 win over the Wildcats. Kelly led the way with 12 points, while Pooler scored 9 points and surpassed 1,000 career points in the win.

Hoover’s boys earned an 83-62 win. Brown had another big game, going for 20 points, 6 rebounds and 4 blocks. London added 13 points and 4 rebounds, while Fairley also posted 13 points and 5 assists. Elijah Thomas scored 12 points, Herron notched 10 and Caicedo added a stat line of 8 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals.

Spain Park’s girls fell to Hewitt-Trussville 67-18 and the boys won 56-36. In the boys game, Gray, James and Wright all scored 15 points to lead the charge.

Hoover’s girls beat Luella out of Georgia, 68-48, on Saturday in the J-4 Sports MLK Holiday Classic.

WRESTLING

The Hoover wrestling team won the Grissom Scramble over the weekend. Broc Metcalf won the 140-pound division, Ian Addison won at 154 pounds, Jack Lamey Jr. won at 184 pounds and Chaleb Powell was victorious at 287 pounds. Vincent Aspito (134) placed second, Alex Burch (197) and Fabienne Shuler (222) were third, Ty Sisson (128) and Cooper Chrisitan placed fourth, and Landon Sanders (122), Keith Christein (162), Kasey Zylstra (172) and Palanding Drammeh (287) were fifth.

Spain Park finished second out of 18 teams at the Southeastern Pools at Thompson over the weekend. Bradley Williams won at 138 pounds, Jackson Mitchell won at 170, William Conlon won at 182 and Rayshod Burts was victorious at 285 pounds. Nathaniel Philman (113) and Kyle Oliveira (220) finished fourth, and Brad Cummings (152) finished fifth.

