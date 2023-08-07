Will Adams named to 15u national team

× Expand Photo courtesy of Barry Stephenson Hoover's Will Adams.

Hoover's Will Adams was one of 20 players named to the USA Baseball 2023 15u National Team, as announced Sunday by USA Baseball.

Adams made the team following a 15U National Team Training Camp, which was held August 1-5 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.

This year’s 15U National Team will head to the Dominican Republic in September for an international competition with the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

“The talent displayed this past week in Cary was impressive, and it made the decision of determining a [20]-man roster extremely difficult for our staff,” said 2023 15U National Team manager Rob Shabansky, via USA Baseball. “We are excited for the players we have selected, though, to wear the U-S-A letters across their chest, and we are confident that they will represent our country well on the international stage.”

This is the second straight year and third out of the last four in which a Hoover HIgh School baseball player has played for a USA Baseball squad.

This year's roster features players from 10 different states. California leads all states with seven players, while Texas and Florida follow with three apiece. Alabama, Iowa, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, Oregon and Tennessee have one player each on the roster.

Team USA will train in Miami, Florida, on September 10-11 before making the trip to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, for an international competition September 13-18.

USA Baseball contributed to this report.