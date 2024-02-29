Bucs, Lady Bucs notch semifinal wins

× 1 of 82 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. The Hoover bench reacts as time runs out in the second half of a girls Class 7A state semifinal game against Auburn at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. The Lady Bucs defeated Auburn 71-56 to advance to the Class 7A state final on Saturday. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 2 of 82 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Hoover's Ariana Peagler (14) dribbles the ball past Auburn's Brooke Hallman (23) in the first half of a girls Class 7A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 3 of 82 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. BIRMINGHAM – The potential for another sweep of Class 7A state basketball titles still exists, as both the Hoover boys and girls won in the semifinals Thursday morning.

Lady Bucs dominate glass in win

Hoover High School’s girls basketball team is headed to the Class 7A state final for the sixth straight year after defeating Auburn 71-56 on Thursday morning in the semifinals.

Auburn had no answer for the Lady Bucs on the glass, as Hoover outrebounded the Tigers 39-10 in the contest. Hoover pulled down 20 offensive rebounds and scored 23 second-chance points.

“We knew we had a height advantage coming into the game,” Hoover head coach Krystle Johnson said. “These girls just play hard. To have 20 offensive rebounds, I wish we didn’t miss 20 shots to have those, but that shows effort.”

Johnson has spoken all season about the idea of the Lady Bucs being somewhat overlooked despite having won three consecutive state championships. The star power of Reniya Kelly and Aniya Hubbard have graduated, but players like Khloe Ford are beginning to become recognizable names in their own right.

Ford was a force Thursday, going for a dominant 28 points and 15 rebounds. She shot 11-of-13 from the floor and her 28 points is a career high.

“It was all about effort,” she said. “I wanted to prove my point that Hoover is still Hoover and we still have that standard.”

“We have the people on the team that have felt what it’s like to win and we’ve been able to empower our teammates,” said Ariana Peagler, who scored 11 points.

Kamryn Lee added 10 points and six rebounds for the Lady Bucs, and she said some of that outside doubt has “fueled” her team as well.

Both teams went back and forth in the early going, with Auburn claiming a 9-8 lead halfway through the opening quarter. Hoover’s pace picked up and the Lady Bucs began asserting themselves in the paint.

Hoover led 20-15 after the first quarter and stretched the lead as high as 34-19 in the second quarter. Brooke Hallman got hot late in the first half, going on a personal 8-0 run to keep the Tigers in the game and make it 36-27 at the half.

Hallman was Auburn’s top player in the game, scoring 20 points. Daley Alsobrook scored 12 points and Syriah Daniels added 10 points. Auburn shot an impressive 56% for the game, but Hoover’s physicality was too much to handle.

Hoover will play the winner between Hewitt-Trussville and Prattville in the state championship game Saturday at 4 p.m.

Bucs outlast Central with strong finish

Hoover High School boys basketball coach Scott Ware didn’t feel the need to elaborate when asked if he was glad to have DeWayne Brown on his side Thursday.

“Absolutely,” Ware said in a word.

That answer succinctly summed it up. Brown was a one-man wrecking crew for the Buc, as he went for 28 points and eight rebounds in a dominant performance.

Brown kept Hoover in it during the first half, scoring 14 points over the opening two quarters as Central claimed a 31-25 lead at the break.

“They were tougher in the first half, and we came out and were tougher in the second half,” Ware said.

Brown led that charge to respond with toughness and physicality in the third and fourth quarters. Even after Central tied the game at 45-45 with five minutes to play, Hoover responded and put the game away with a 12-4 run to finish the contest.

Seneca Robinson is a player whose stat line does not often stand out amongst the team, but his impact on the team is far from overlooked. He had seven points, three rebounds, four assists and four steals in the game.

“He’s a calming force for us and does all the little things, he’s always in the right position and he made some great plays late,” Ware said.

Salim London had 11 points and finished with a team-high nine rebounds in the contest.

The game was a rematch of last year’s state championship game, which Hoover won. Central, led by former Hoover coach Charles Burkett, was led by Jacoby Hill’s 15 points. Dezmond Williams added 12 points for the Red Devils.

Hoover will take on the winner between Huntsville and Enterprise in the state championship game Saturday at 5:45 p.m.

“Go have fun and play our game,” Robinson said of the opportunity to capture another state title.