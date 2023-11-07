Playoff Preview: Bucs hit road for 1st round

× Expand Hoover wide receiver Jonah Winston (4) looks for running room during a game between Hoover High School and Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Chelsea High School in Chelsea, AL. Photo by Julia Freeman.

The high school football playoffs have arrived, with eight teams in the Starnes Media coverage area qualifying for the postseason. That number will likely get whittled down quickly over the next couple weeks, but here are some notes on each first round matchup.

Class 5A

John Carroll (8-2) at Fairview (9-1)

Date : Friday, Nov. 10

: Friday, Nov. 10 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Fairview High School

Last week: John Carroll defeated Maplesville 44-7; Fairview beat Randolph 41-7.

What to watch: John Carroll notched eight regular season wins for the first time since 1994, but the Cavs are hoping to keep the story going in the postseason. They get a tough draw in the first round, playing a Fairview team that has taken only one loss this season. Fairview will be making a fifth straight playoff appearance and advanced as far as the state semifinals in 2021.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between the two programs.

What’s next: The winner will play the winner between Guntersville and Springville next week in the second round of the playoffs.

Class 6A

Briarwood (5-5) at Carver-Montgomery (7-3)

Date : Friday, Nov. 10

: Friday, Nov. 10 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cramton Bowl

Last week: Briarwood lost to Fairhope 24-14; Carver took an open week.

What to watch: Briarwood makes its return to the playoffs after missing out last season, and makes a trip to Montgomery in the first round. The Lions have advanced past the first round in each of their last seven postseason appearances. On the flip side, Carver has lost in the first round in its last four trips to the playoffs. Both teams will be coming off losses in their regular season finale as well.

Last meeting: Briarwood knocked off Carver 31-28 on Nov. 13, 2009. The teams have split a pair of playoff meetings.

What’s next: The winner gets the winner between Saraland and McAdory next week in the second round of the playoffs.

Homewood (6-4) at Pike Road (8-2)

Date : Friday, Nov. 10

: Friday, Nov. 10 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pike Road High School

Last week: Homewood blew past Jasper 38-14; Pike Road got past Booker T. Washington 29-16.

What to watch: Pike Road enters this game on an eight-game winning streak, after dropping the first two of the season to stout opponents. Pike Road clinched the region with a convincing victory over Carver two weeks ago. This will certainly not be an easy one for Homewood, but the Patriots have gotten healthy at the right time. Quarterback Will Myers returned against Jasper after missing two games and looked no worse for the wear. Homewood is in the playoffs for the 12th straight year and has advanced past the first round four of the last five years.

Last meeting: Homewood defeated Pike Road 24-21 on Nov. 11, 2022, in the second round of the playoffs, in the first meeting between the two programs.

What’s next: The winner gets the winner between Spanish Fort and Bessemer City next week in the second round of the playoffs.

Clay-Chalkville (9-0) vs. Cullman (5-5)

Date : Friday, Nov. 10

: Friday, Nov. 10 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last week: Both teams took an open date.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville took a shocking loss in the opening round of the playoffs last year, but this game doesn’t appear to hold the same upset potential for the Cougars. Clay-Chalkville has been one of the top teams in the state throughout the season and is on a mission to make a deep run in the playoffs once again this fall. This should be a straightforward victory for the Cougars.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville took down Cullman 48-14 on Nov. 5, 2015, in the first round of the state playoffs, in the only previous meeting between the teams.

What’s next: The winner plays the winner between Mountain Brook and Buckhorn in the second round of the playoffs.

Mountain Brook (7-3) vs. Buckhorn (6-4)

Date : Friday, Nov. 10

: Friday, Nov. 10 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook fell to Baker 37-28; Buckhorn got past Grissom 17-13.

What to watch: Mountain Brook enters the playoffs a few key players short, as injuries to offensive lineman William Courtenay and wide receiver Clark Sanderson will serve as a hindrance to the Spartans’ offense. But the Spartans possess plenty of postseason experience, having won 10 playoff games over the last three years. Meanwhile, Buckhorn has not won a playoff game since making it to the state championship game in 2005.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook pulled out a 15-14 win on Sept. 27, 2013. Mountain Brook has won all four previous meetings.

What’s next: The winner gets the winner between Clay-Chalkville and Cullman in the second round of the playoffs.

Class 7A

Hoover (4-6) at James Clemens (8-2)

Date : Friday, Nov. 10

: Friday, Nov. 10 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Madison City Schools Stadium

Last week: Both teams took an open date.

What to watch: Hoover made it into the playoffs for the 24th straight year with its play over the final stretch of the regular season. The Bucs got off to a 1-5 start but rallied to win three critical games in a row to seal their berth. They will travel to James Clemens to play a program head coach Wade Waldrop essentially built from the ground up, as he coached there from 2013-20. The teams have one common opponent this season, as both lost to Mountain Brook. Region 3 has swept Region 4 in the first round of the playoffs five of the last six years, so that trend seems to be in most doubt with this contest.

Last meeting: Hoover edged out James Clemens 23-20 in overtime on Nov. 15, 2019, in the second round of the playoffs.

What’s next: The winner gets the winner between Hewitt-Trussville and Bob Jones in the second round of the playoffs.

Vestavia Hills (8-2) at Austin (8-2)

Date : Friday, Nov. 10

: Friday, Nov. 10 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Austin High School

Last week: Vestavia Hills shut out Helena 44-0; Austin took an open date.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills has not allowed a point in three straight games, as the Rebels rebounded from a rough loss against Hewitt-Trussville with three dominant victories. After losing its first two region games, Austin has gotten on a roll, winning its last six games, none by fewer than 21 points. These two teams met in the opening round last year as well, and the Rebels won convincingly.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills blew past Austin 52-10 on Nov. 4, 2022, in the opening round of the playoffs.

What’s next: The winner gets the winner between Thompson and Florence in the second round of the playoffs.

Hewitt-Trussville (7-3) vs. Bob Jones (5-5)

Date : Friday, Nov. 10

: Friday, Nov. 10 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville took an open date; Bob Jones lost to Hartselle 35-21.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville is playing a home playoff game for the first time since 2018 after claiming the No. 2 seed in Region 3 by way of its win over Vestavia Hills. The Huskies are aiming to make a run, as they have advanced to the second round but no further in each of the last six seasons. The Huskies are clearly the better team in this matchup, so they should be able to handle things if they play well.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville beat Bob Jones 42-20 on Nov. 5, 2021, in the opening round of the playoffs.

What’s next: The winner gets the winner between Hoover and James Clemens in the second round of the playoffs.