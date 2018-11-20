Playoff Football Primer: Bucs face Thompson in rematch

× Expand Kamp Fender Hoover's Robby Ashford (16) passes over a Mountain Brook defender during a Class 7A second round playoff game between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at the Hoover Met. (Kamp Fender)

Here's a look at some of the local high school football playoff games this week.

Hoover (9-3) vs. Thompson (10-1)

Class 7A semifinal game

Date : Friday, Nov. 23

: Friday, Nov. 23 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hoover defeated Mountain Brook 42-17; Thompson defeated Hewitt-Trussville 37-13.

What to watch: It’s the fourth time the two teams have met in the past two seasons and a rematch from the Class 7A semifinals last fall. After Thompson won Region 3 by beating the Bucs 32-25 last fall, Hoover won in the 2017 semifinals and this regular season. Both teams are coming off wins over region opponents in game rematches from three weeks prior.

Last meeting: Hoover defeated Thompson 45-26 on Sept. 7, 2018, in the first region game for both squads. Hoover has won 22 of the 23 previous meetings in the series.

If Hoover wins…: They will play in the 7A state championship game against the winner between Lee-Montgomery and Central-Phenix City. The state title game is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 5, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.

Pinson Valley (10-1) at Homewood (10-2)

Class 6A quarterfinal game

Date : Friday, Nov. 23

: Friday, Nov. 23 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Pinson Valley defeated Muscle Shoals 45-21; Homewood defeated Gardendale 14-0.

What to watch: It’s a matchup of strength versus strength, as Pinson Valley’s high-powered offensive attack — led by Auburn commit Bo Nix at quarterback — meets Homewood’s stingy defense. Pinson Valley has scored no fewer than 42 points in any of its last six games, while the Patriots defense surrenders just 11.5 points per game and pitched its second shutout last week. Homewood is into the quarterfinals for the first time since 2006, while Pinson Valley is looking to defend its state championship.

Last meeting: Homewood knocked off Pinson Valley 21-8 on Oct. 27, 1995. Homewood has won three of the four meetings in the series.

If Homewood wins…: Homewood would host Clay-Chalkville or travel to Oxford in the Class 6A semifinals.

If Pinson Valley wins…: The Indians would host either Clay-Chalkville or Oxford in the 6A semifinals. Both teams also hail from Region 6, which Pinson Valley won.

Clay-Chalkville (11-1) vs. Oxford (10-2)

Class 6A quarterfinal game

Date : Friday, Nov. 23

: Friday, Nov. 23 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jerry Hood Field at Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville defeated Hartselle 35-7; Oxford defeated Decatur 49-0.

What to watch: The Class 6A, Region 6 foes face off again, for the second time this season and in a quarterfinal rematch from last fall. Both teams have blistered their first two playoff opponents. Oxford has won four straight since its 27-6 loss to Clay-Chalkville on Oct. 19.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville knocked off Oxford 27-6 on Oct. 19, 2018. The Cougars hold a 10-4 edge in the all-time series.

If Clay-Chalkville wins…: The Cougars would travel to either Homewood or Pinson Valley in the 6A semifinals next week.