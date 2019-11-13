Playoff Football Primer: Bucs head to James Clemens for 2nd round

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson 2019 Hoover Football Hoover cheerleaders during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Sparkman and Hoover on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Hoover Met.

Here's a look at the local high school football playoff games this week.

Briarwood (10-1) at Jackson (6-5)

Class 5A second round

Date : Friday, Nov. 15

: Friday, Nov. 15 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Legion Field at Simpkins Stadium – Jackson

Last week: Briarwood cruised past Marbury 42-26. Jackson knocked off Rehobeth 29-7.

What to watch: Briarwood comes into the second round of the playoffs riding a nine-game winning streak. Jackson forfeited a pair of wins earlier in the season, but come in having gone 2-2 over its last four regular season games. Neither team is a stranger to the playoffs and both teams are into the second round for the second straight year.

Last meeting: Jackson knocked off Briarwood 24-7 on Nov. 15, 2013, in the second round of the playoffs. The two previous meetings between the schools have come in the postseason, with each team winning one.

The winner gets…: Bibb County or Greenville in the 5A quarterfinals next week.

Hoover (9-2) at James Clemens (9-2)

Class 7A second round

Date : Friday, Nov. 15

: Friday, Nov. 15 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Madison City Schools Stadium

Last week: Hoover defeated Sparkman 21-3. James Clemens came back to stun Vestavia Hills 21-20.

What to watch: Hoover quarterback Robby Ashford returned to the field last week for the first time in two months and led the Bucs to a straightforward first round playoff victory. James Clemens was outplayed by Vestavia Hills for the first three and a half quarters and needed a tremendous comeback to knock off the Rebels.

Last meeting: Hoover defeated James Clemens 14-7 on Nov. 11, 2016, in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.

The winner gets…: Thompson or Florence in the 7A semifinals next week.

Pinson Valley (8-2) at Fort Payne (9-2)

Class 6A second round

Date : Friday, Nov. 15

: Friday, Nov. 15 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Fort Payne High School

Last week: Pinson Valley routed Homewood 42-7. Fort Payne got past Hartselle 24-17.

What to watch: Pinson Valley is the two-time defending state champion for a reason. The Indians are playing some of their best football over the last month, having pitched three shutouts in their last five games. Both teams have potent offenses, but Pinson Valley’s defense has allowed just 11 points per game and over 65% of its total points allowed came in two games. Fort Payne has advanced to the quarterfinals just once in the history of the program.

Last meeting: Fort Payne knocked off Pinson Valley 37-16 on Sept. 28, 2007. Fort Payne has won five of six games in the series.

The winner gets…: Muscle Shoals or Gardendale in the 6A quarterfinals next week.

Clay-Chalkville (9-2) vs. Athens (8-3)

Class 6A second round

Date : Friday, Nov. 15

: Friday, Nov. 15 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jerry Hood Field at Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville shut out Helena 17-0. Athens blew past Buckhorn 62-14.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville was the fourth seed from its region, but Region 6 has proven to be one of the best in the state. The Cougars gave Region 5 champ Helena no room last week in the victory. Both teams feature solid defenses, but Athens has averaged 36 points per game and has eclipsed 50 points four times this season.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville shut out Athens 21-0 on Nov. 10, 2017, in the first round of the playoffs. Clay has won all three previous meetings between the two schools.

The winner gets…: Oxford or Cullman in the 6A quarterfinals next week.