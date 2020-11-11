Playoff Football Primer: Bucs host Oak Mountain

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson 2020 Hoover Football Hoover Running Back Jaylen Taylor(2) breaks through the line for a big gain during a game between Hoover and Sparkman on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Hoover Met.

The first round of the high school football playoffs is past, with all eight of the Starnes Media teams that qualified winning their first-round matchups. Here's a look at some of the second round contests.

Oak Mountain (7-4) at Hoover (10-1)

Date : Friday, Nov. 13

: Friday, Nov. 13 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Oak Mountain beat Austin 41-28. Hoover routed Sparkman 49-14.

What to watch: These Class 7A, Region 3 foes will square off in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs on Friday night, with the Eagles hoping this matchup is closer than the regular season meeting between the teams. Hoover showed no mercy in a 42-7 victory Sept. 18, saddling Oak Mountain with its first loss. Hoover will need to slow down Oak Mountain’s potent option rushing attack, which rolled up 446 yards last week.

Last meeting: Hoover blew out Oak Mountain 42-7 on Sept. 18, 2020. Hoover has won all 18 meetings between the two foes.

Next round: The winner gets the winner between Hewitt-Trussville and Thompson in the semifinals next week.

Mountain Brook (10-1) at Gardendale (9-2)

Date : Friday, Nov. 13

: Friday, Nov. 13 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Driver Stadium – Gardendale High

Last week: Mountain Brook rolled past Muscle Shoals 38-7. Gardendale cruised past Fort Payne 52-24.

What to watch: Both teams posted convincing wins in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs and get things done in much the same way. They play tough defense and make the opponents earn every inch, while being methodical and physical offensively.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook held off Gardendale 13-10 in overtime on Nov. 1, 2019. Mountain Brook holds a 9-5 lead in the all-time series.

Next round: The winner gets the winner between Homewood and Clay-Chalkville in the quarterfinals.

Briarwood (8-2) at Oxford (10-1)

Date : Friday, Nov. 13

: Friday, Nov. 13 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lamar Field – Oxford High

Last week: Briarwood beat Hartselle 31-17. Oxford blew out Minor 44-6.

What to watch: Oxford has been the unquestioned top team in Class 6A from about the halfway point on, with the Yellow Jackets’ only loss to defending 7A champ Thompson in the season opener. Aside from that, Oxford’s only close game came in the regular season finale, a 32-31 comeback win over 7A Central-Phenix City. Briarwood’s defense will provide plenty of resistance in the second-round playoff matchup, but the Lions’ offense will need to perform at its best to give Briarwood a chance to spring the upset.

Last meeting: Briarwood and Oxford have never met in a game.

Next round: The winner gets the winner between Pinson Valley and Shades Valley in the quarterfinals.

Hewitt-Trussville (9-2) at Thompson (11-0)

Date : Friday, Nov. 13

: Friday, Nov. 13 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Warrior Stadium – Thompson High

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville dominated James Clemens 55-12. Thompson also dominated, beating Grissom 49-7 in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.

What to watch: All four Region 3 teams square off against one another in the 7A quarterfinals this week. Thompson has shown no weakness all season long, while Hewitt-Trussville has played well the latter half of the regular season and carried that into the postseason opener last week. The Huskies allowed Thompson to blow the game open in the second quarter of their regular season meeting and never recovered.

Last meeting: Thompson jumped ahead and held on for a 35-21 victory over Hewitt-Trussville on Sept. 18, 2020. The two programs have split 12 previous meetings.

Next round: The winner gets the winner between Hoover and Oak Mountain in the semifinals next week.

Clay-Chalkville (10-1) at Homewood (7-4)

Date : Friday, Nov. 13

: Friday, Nov. 13 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville shut out Southside-Gadsden 63-0. Homewood scored a late touchdown to beat Athens 34-31 in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville could not have asked for a better start to the playoffs and Homewood has shown plenty of mettle in recent weeks. The Patriots knocked off region winners in the season finale (Pelham) and first round of the playoffs (Athens), giving them momentum heading into this matchup.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville shut out Homewood 30-0 on Nov. 17, 2017, in the second round of the playoffs. Clay has won two of three previous meetings, all coming in the postseason.

Next round: The winner gets the winner between Mountain Brook and Gardendale in the quarterfinals next week.

Pinson Valley (8-2) at Shades Valley (4-7)

Date : Friday, Nov. 13

: Friday, Nov. 13 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Frank Nix Stadium – Shades Valley High

Last week: Pinson Valley dominated Arab 45-0. Shades Valley dispatched Cullman 28-14 in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

What to watch: The records are deceiving in this matchup, although on paper, Pinson Valley is likely the better team. The two teams met in the regular season, with the Indians earning a 10-point victory. The Mounties started the year 0-6 against a daunting schedule, but have won four of their last five with an option rushing attack that gives opposing defenses fits.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley beat Shades Valley 31-21 on Aug. 28, 2020. The Indians hold a 10-4 lead in the all-time series.

Next round: The winner gets the winner between Oxford and Briarwood in the quarterfinals next week.