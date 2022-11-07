Playoff Football Primer: Bucs host Hewitt-Trussville

× Expand Hoover quarterback Jonah Winston (14) celebrates with teammates during a game between Hoover High School and Bob Jones High School on Friday, Nov 4, 2022, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al. Photo by Barry Stephenson

The second round of the high school football playoffs is coming up this week. There are still a few teams in the Under the Lights coverage area still playing as the season gets to its most important games.

The latest episode of the Under the Lights podcast is now available! Sports editor Kyle Parmley and Gary Lloyd break down all the action from an exciting first round of the playoffs and look ahead to the four games this week from teams in the coverage area. Give it a listen and let us know what you think!

Vestavia Hills (7-4) at Thompson (9-2)

Class 7A second round

Date : Friday, Nov. 11

: Friday, Nov. 11 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Warrior Stadium – Thompson High School

Last week: Vestavia Hills blew out Austin 52-10; Thompson shut out Huntsville 34-0.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans spoke in the summer of his team’s goal this season being to face Thompson twice in a season, once in the regular season and once again in the state playoffs. The Rebels have reached that point and are now looking to pull off what could be the program’s biggest win in several years. Vestavia’s offense has been on fire over the last month, and its defense stepped up in a big way at Austin last week. If the Rebels play that way again, they will have a chance against a Thompson team they trailed only 13-7 at halftime in the regular season. Thompson made a move last week to starting eighth grade quarterback Trent Seaborn and he torched the Huntsville defense.

Last meeting: Thompson knocked off Vestavia Hills 34-14 on Sept. 2, 2022. Vestavia Hills holds a 14-13 lead in the series, but the Warriors have won the last seven.

What’s next: The winner of this game will face the winner between Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover in the semifinals next week.

Hewitt-Trussville (8-3) at Hoover (10-1)

Class 7A second round

Date : Friday, Nov. 11

: Friday, Nov. 11 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville got past Florence 38-20; Hoover pulled away from Bob Jones 45-19.

What to watch: Hoover comes into this game riding a 10-game winning streak and an elite defense. But the Bucs’ offense became part of the story last week as well, as the unit played one of its best games, particularly in the second half. Hewitt-Trussville has been solid in all facets for much of the season and displayed that well-rounded ability once again last week. When these two teams met in the regular season, Hewitt-Trussville was unable to get any momentum going offensively in the second half and Hoover was able to take a 10-point victory. Hoover’s defense has been so good this year that last week’s 19 points allowed was a season high.

Last meeting: Hoover beat Hewitt-Trussville 17-7 on Sept. 16, 2022. Hoover holds a 21-4 edge in the series. This will be the third time in the last six years that these two teams will square off in the second round of the 7A playoffs. Last year, Hewitt failed to convert a two-point conversion in overtime that would have won the game.

What’s next: The winner of this game will face the winner between Vestavia Hills and Thompson in the semifinals next week.

Homewood (9-2) vs. Pike Road (7-4)

Class 6A second round

Date : Friday, Nov. 11

: Friday, Nov. 11 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood got past McAdory 35-30; Pike Road rallied to beat Spanish Fort 22-21.

What to watch: Homewood’s passing attack has been the primary story for the Patriots this season, but the rushing game paved the way for a victory in the first round of the playoffs last week. Homewood’s defense played really well down the stretch in the regular season and did enough to get the win last week against McAdory. The defense will have its work cut out for it against Pike Road and star running back Anthony Rogers, who piled up 176 rushing yards in last week’s win. After holding the reins back on star quarterback Woods Ray much of the season, Homewood let him loose last week, as he ran 24 times for 120 yards. Expect more of that this week.

Last meeting: Homewood and Pike Road have never met.

What’s next: The winner of this game will face the winner between Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Saraland next week in 6A quarterfinals.

Mountain Brook (9-2) at Gadsden City (7-4)

Class 6A second round

Date : Friday, Nov. 11

: Friday, Nov. 11 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Titan Stadium – Gadsden City High School

Last week: Mountain Brook blew past Pinson Valley 49-7; Gadsden City ran away from Cullman 41-24.

What to watch: Mountain Brook had what head coach Chris Yeager called “one of the cleanest games we’ve played all year long” in last week’s thrashing of Pinson Valley in the opening round of the 6A playoffs. The Spartans have been nearly unstoppable running the ball, and they piled up 322 rushing yards a week ago. Gadsden City is a team that has benefited greatly from dropping down to 6A and took care of a pesky Cullman team last week. Gadsden City got off to a slow start, getting blown out by two strong foes, but has since put together a pretty solid season. If Mountain Brook plays anywhere close to the way it did last week, the Spartans will advance to the quarterfinals for the fifth time in the last six years.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook fell to Gadsden City 15-7 in the first round of the 7A playoffs on Nov. 4, 2016. Mountain Brook has won two of the three previous meetings between the programs, all coming in the postseason.

What’s next: The winner of this game will face the winner between Hartselle and Center Point next week in the 6A quarterfinals.

Historical information courtesy of AHSFHS.org.