Bucs earn key road win

× Expand Hoover running back Keilan Jefferson (15) sprints downfield during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson.

NORTHPORT -- A crucial Class 7A, Region 3 win was on the line Friday, setting up what could be the tiebreaker for the final playoff spot. After a near scoreless first half, the Hoover High School football team went on to beat Tuscaloosa County 37-10, outscored the Wildcats 30-7 in the second half.

The win moves Hoover to 3-5 overall and 3-2 in the region.

"This was a good road win. This team is getting better. We're growing. We get to go on the road again next week to Chelsea and try to get a little bit better," said Hoover head coach Wade Waldrop.

Tuscaloosa County (4-3, 2-3) took a 3-0 lead with a 27-yard Jr Solis field goal in the second quarter and missed a field goal in what was a defensive battle through the first 28 minutes of action.

Hoover's defense held strong with its back against the end zone most of the second quarter. Bucs defensive back JJ Moultrie locked down his side of the field in the second quarter, breaking up a potential Wildcats touchdown and adding another breakup. With 15 seconds left in the half, Moultrie intercepted Braeden Smith for a 62-yard pick-six as time expired in the first half. The touchdown and Matthew Daibes’ extra point gave Hoover a 7-3 halftime lead.

"I'm proud of JJ Moultrie. He's been a spark for us all year. They threw to the wrong side and he made a big play," Waldrop said. "He's super, super electric, and he deserves it. He works super hard, he's an outstanding teammate and he practices hard."

The Bucs fed off Moultrie's electric momentum, coming out in the second half with a quick three-and-out defensive stop to set up a seven-play, 41-yard scoring drive. Jonah Winston scored from 10 yards out in the Wildcat formation, and then a bad snap for T-County led to a Bucs safety and 16-7 lead by the end of the third quarter. Hoover had a chance to add more points in the third, but Daibes' 33-yard field goal try missed wide.

Tuscaloosa County answered early in the fourth quarter with a 30-yard touchdown by Chardarius Hutchins. It was 16-10 with less than a quarter to play.

Fred Dunson powered the Bucs' offense through the night with 114 rushing yards, helping take pressure off Hoover quarterback Noah Schuback, who found his rhythm in the fourth quarter. Schuback moved the Bucs down field early in the fourth to setup another Winston touchdown from 36 yards out.

Waldrop said he warned his team on Tuesday that on the road, they would make gains but face adversity with plays moving backwards. While there was a hint of it in the first half, it proved true in the final 10 minutes of play.

While another defensive stop turned the ball back to Hoover on downs, the Bucs went backwards with a series of penalties ranging from illegal formation, holding and personal fouls. Looking at third-and-26, Schuback pulled up as if yet another penalty was called, effectively freezing the defense. Jordan Woolen raced down the Hoover sideline and was hit in stride for a 48-yard touchdown with 5:08 to play.

The freeze play may have sealed the game, but Hoover wasn't done. The defense held again, but a series of bad snaps and more penalties pushed the Bucs into fourth-and-26. In punt formation, upback Bradley Shaw took a direct snap on the Bucs' side of the field and broke for the end zone, a 58-yard touchdown with 1:56 remaining.

"It seemed like every time we were close to getting a first down we'd get something to back us up. We weren't getting great explanations," Waldrop said. "There was a drive or two tonight I thought our effort let down and they moved the ball. We were able to reengage and respond, where earlier in the year we had not done that. I think that is the key to this whole game. When good things happen, you keep the gas pedal down and when bad things happen, you refocus and find a way to stay strong and get through them. We're doing better at that right now ... There's some things we're doing as a coaching staff that we're doing better, and had we done better earlier it could have helped."

Schuback finished with 114 yards on 14-of-20 passing, as Hoover collected 320 yards of total offense.

Hoover will travel to Chelsea next Friday to challenge the Hornets on their homecoming. Waldrop began his head coaching career at Chelsea in 2006 and won 41 games through seven seasons

"It will be fun for me, but the big thing is make sure our kids are focused on doing the job they have to do," Waldrop said. "In a couple of weeks, if we continue doing what we're doing, nobody is going to want to play us. We'll be there."

Click here to view all of our high school football photos.