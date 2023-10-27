Bucs fall to Thompson in gutsy effort

× 1 of 30 Expand × 2 of 30 Expand Hoover Cheerleaders and fans during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 27, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 3 of 30 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jordan Woolen (6) is brought down after a catch during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 27, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 4 of 30 Expand Hoover Kicker Garrett Brasher (95) gets off a punt during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 27, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. HOOVER -- Hoover High School finished the regular season with a gutsy performance, but ultimately fell short, losing in Class 7A, Region 3 play to Thompson, 21-11.

Defensively, Hoover frustrated the high-powered Thompson offense all night Friday, forcing the Warriors into tough plays and plenty of penalties, including six false starts.

However, the game boiled down to the accurate and powerful arm of Thompson gunslinger Trent Seaborn, as the freshman threw for three touchdowns, including a pair of 46-yard bombs in the third quarter.

"We played really, really really hard tonight. I thought our effort was great," said Hoover head coach Wade Waldrop. "Defensively, we played super, super hard. We were trying to play the game slower, trying to slow it down.

"It came down to three big plays, two critical plays in critical moments where I think everybody in the stadium knew what was coming," added Waldrop."I like our kids’ effort, I like our toughness. That was the toughest we've probably played all year."

While the Hoover offense focused on running the ball, Thompson put it in the air immediately. On its first possession, Thompson put together a 60-yard drive, throwing on every play, including an 11-yard touchdown pass from Seaborn to Angel Jones with 8:35 to play in the first quarter.

Despite the offensive pyrotechnics, the Bucs defense held strong for the remainder of the first half. On the Warriors’ first play of their second drive, Seaborn connected on a 47-yard strike to Kolby Hearn before being dragged down at the Hoover 5-yard line.

Between several penalties and a Hoover defense eager to keep the enemy out of its end zone. The Bucs forced Thompson into a missed field goal attempt from 25 yards out.

Hoover bounced back in the second quarter as quarterback Jonah Winston, and a running attack of Fred Dunson, Bradley Shaw and Kamal Amerson pounded the ball up the gut, forcing the Thompson defense on its heels.

However, Hoover's best drive of the first half eventually ran out of gas. Junior placekicker Matthew Daibes put Hoover on the scoreboard with a 25-yard field goal with just over four minutes to play in the first half. Thompson took the 7-3 lead into the halftime break.

The Warriors started the second half trying to establish a running game, but once again Hoover's defense held strong. But, facing a fourth down and 12 yards to go, Thompson decided to go for it. Thompson scored on the first of two 46-yard bombs to Colben Landrew. With just under two minutes played in the third quarter, Thompson increased its lead to 14-3.

After forcing Hoover into a three-and-out, Seaborn hit Landrew again for 46 yards and a touchdown to go up 21-3.

Hoover scored its only touchdown of the game with 16 seconds to play in the game, on a 2-yard run by Shaw. Winston ran in the two-point conversion attempt to make it 21-11.

Despite moving the ball successfully at times, dominating on the ground, Waldrop said his team has to figure out a way to put the ball over the goal line.

"We've got to find a way to score," Waldrop said. "Hats off to them. They made the two plays they needed to make in the second half."

Hoover gained 222 yards of total offense, 126 rushing and 96 passing. Winston completed 11-of-20 passes. DeMarion Gardner was the leading receiver, gaining 42 yards on three catches, followed by Christopher Warren with 33 yards on four catches.

The running attack was by committee with Amerson getting 42 yards on 11 carries. Shaw added 30 yards on six carries, Dunson finished with 27 yards on nine carries, and Winston got 27 yards on 13 carries.

Additionally, Jared Smith, the four-star linebacker who transferred from Spain Park to Thompson last week, did not play in Friday's contest with Hoover.

After a tough 1-5 start to the season, Hoover won three consecutive region matchups to qualify for the 7A playoffs.

Hoover will have an open date next week before beginning the playoffs at James Clemens on Nov. 10.

