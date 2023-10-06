Bucs get back in win column, dominate Oak Mountain

× 1 of 36 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jonah Winston (4) runs past the defense on his way to a Hoover touchdown during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. × 2 of 36 Expand Hoover running back Kamal Amerson (26) looks for running room during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 3 of 36 Expand Hoover linebacker Trey Sanders (20) and Hoover defensive lineman Branden Rudolph (98) reach for an Oak Mountain fumble during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 4 of 36 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jordan Woolen (6) breaks free from Oak Mountain's Niko Varvoutis (22) during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 5 of 36 Expand Oak Mountain running back Marty Myricks (1) is brought down by Hoover linebacker Bradley Shaw (7) during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 6 of 36 Expand Hoover tight end Tyson Batchelor (34) is tackled during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 7 of 36 Expand Oak Mountain linebacker Jacob Porco (3) brings down Hoover quarterback Andy Howard (14) during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 8 of 36 Expand Hoover fans during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 9 of 36 Expand Oak Mountain wide receiver Sawyer Smith (2) hauls in a long pass during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 10 of 36 Expand Hoover wide receiver DeMarion Gardner (18) evades Oak Mountain's Drowdy Hackbarth (17) after a catch during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 11 of 36 Expand Hoover running back Keilan Jefferson (15) sprints downfield during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 12 of 36 Expand Oak Mountain quarterback Will O'Dell (18) is tackled by Hoover defensive lineman Henry Smith (49) during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 13 of 36 Expand Hoover running back Kamal Amerson (26) crossed the goal line during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 14 of 36 Expand Oak Mountain linebacker Colton Moore (8) attempts to bring down Hoover running back Chalmers Peters (12) during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 15 of 36 Expand Hoover Youth Football player follow the team onto the field before a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 16 of 36 Expand Oak Mountain running back Le'Kamren Meadows (6) is stopped after a short gain during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 17 of 36 Expand Hoover defensive back Kasey Zylstra (30) stops Oak Mountain wide receiver Jacob Moore (11) during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 18 of 36 Expand Hoover cheerleaders watch members of the Hoover AFJROTC do pushups after a touchdown during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Julia Freeman. × 19 of 36 Expand Hoover linebacker Trey Sanders (20) attempts to bring down Oak Mountain quarterback Will O'Dell (18) during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Julia Freeman. × 20 of 36 Expand Hoover defensive back Kasey Zylstra (30) celebrates after recovering a fumble during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Julia Freeman. × 21 of 36 Expand Hoover fans during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Julia Freeman. × 22 of 36 Expand Hoover fans stand for breast cancer survivors during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 23 of 36 Expand Oak Mountain cheerleaders during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Julia Freeman. × 24 of 36 Expand Hoover defensive lineman Tyson Bacon (94) blocks a field goal attempt as Oak Mountain quarterback Drowdy Hackbarth (17) and Oak Mountain kicker James Whatley (16) look on during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 25 of 36 Expand Action during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 26 of 36 Expand Members of the Hoover band perform during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 27 of 36 Expand Members of the Hoover band perform during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 28 of 36 Expand Hoover quarterback Andy Howard (14) is brought down by Oak Mountain defensive back Robert Yoder (10) during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 29 of 36 Expand Hoover defensive back Kasey Zylstra (30) stops an Oak Mountain ball carrier during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 30 of 36 Expand Members of the Oak Mountain band perform during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 31 of 36 Expand Members of the Oak Mountain band perform during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 32 of 36 Expand Oak Mountain quarterback Will O'Dell (18) is brought down after a short gain by Hoover linebacker Trey Sanders (20) during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 33 of 36 Expand Oak Mountain quarterback Will O'Dell (18) looks for running room during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 34 of 36 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jonah Winston (4) dives for the endzone after a long gain during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 35 of 36 Expand Action during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. × 36 of 36 Expand Members of the Oak Mountain band perform during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson. Prev Next

HOOVER -- After three straight losses, Hoover High School got back into the win column in a big way Friday, defeating Oak Mountain 62-14 in a Class 7A, Region 3 matchup. The game had a little bit of everything for Hoover, as the Bucs scored on offense, defense and special teams to notch their second win in 2023.

After a dominant first half, in which the Buccaneers offense scored on every drive except for a missed field goal as time expired in the second quarter, Hoover scored four touchdowns in the third quarter despite only running one offensive play.

After building a 34-0 halftime lead, Hoover scored touchdowns on the four times the Bucs put a hand on the ball; a 64-yard punt return by junior JJ Moultrie, a 30-yard fumble recovery by linebacker Bradley Shaw, a 53-yard run by Kamal Amerson, and on a blocked field goal attempt return by Justyn Hartley as time expired in the third quarter. That gave Hoover a 62-0 lead after three quarters.

In the final frame, Oak Mountain managed two touchdowns.

“It was a crazy second half. We snapped the ball four times in the second half,” Hoover head coach Wade Waldrop said. “Offensively, we had a lot of guys we wanted to get in the second half, but we couldn’t do that because we didn’t have enough plays. Big plays and good effort on defense, though, and in the kicking game.”

Hoover and Oak Mountain came into the contest with 1-5 records, with Hoover’s only prior victory a region win over Spain Park on Sept. 8. Now with two wins in Region 3, the Bucs still have a chance to earn a playoff berth with a win or two over the final three region contests.

“Obviously, I’m proud of the win, a much-needed win. The phrase we’ve used all week is ‘good medicine.’ That was good medicine,” said Waldrop. “It’s a region win. We’ve got to find a way to get better and hopefully get a little more confidence.”

Hoover starting quarterback Noah Schuback played only the first quarter, completing 8-of-9 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns, a 4-yard pitch-and-catch to Jordan Woolen, and a 70-yard toss to Jonah Winston.

Andy Howard started under center in the second quarter and completed 3-of-4 passing attempts for 46 yards, including a 27-yard-touchdown pass to Woolen.

Amerson led all rushers with 73 yards on five attempts and two touchdowns, followed by Chalmers Peters with 65 yards on seven carries and a touchdown. Overall, Hoover compiled 453 yards of total offense, 247 rushing and 206 passing.

Oak Mountain quarterback Will O’Dell completed 13-of-27 attempts for 125 yards and two touchdowns, one each to tight end Jackson Blackwell and wide receiver Walter Shook in the fourth quarter. Le’Kamren Meadows was the Eagles leading rusher, gaining 66 yards on 17 attempts, followed by O’Dell with 61 yards on 14 attempts.

With the loss, Oak Mountain falls to 1-6 and 0-3 in region play. First-year Eagles head coach Shane McComb said despite the loss, there are some positives the program can build on.

“This year is all about continuing to fight to the end, trying to get the program, get to a level of what it takes to be a winner in the future. That means you fight to the end and continue to get better every single week,” he said. “We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores out there. We’re going to learn how to win. We’re going to get there.”

Hoover will go on the road to face Tuscaloosa County in another key region game next Friday. Oak Mountain hosts Thompson in a region game as well.

