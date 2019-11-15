Ashford’s OT scamper sends Bucs to semifinals

× 1 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Hoover bench rushes onto the field after Robby Ashford scored the touchdown in overtime a Class 7A second round playoff game between Hoover and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Madison City Schools Stadium. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 23-20 in overtime to advance in the Class 7A playoffs. Photo by Erin Nelson × 2 of 40 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media James Clemons’ Jaylin Grigsby (23) catches the ball as Hoover’s Malik Thomas (11) moves in to make the tackle during a Class 7A second round playoff game between Hoover and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Madison City Schools Stadium. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 23-20 in overtime to advance in the Class 7A playoffs. MADISON — Robby Ashford decided to keep on running after he won a race to the pylon.

He streaked across the back of the end zone, cut behind the goal post and then veered back toward the field of play.

Eventually, he dropped to his knees near the 1-yard line and buried his facemask into the cold, hard grass at Madison City Schools Stadium, where his teammates swarmed him.

Ashford’s 9-yard touchdown run on Hoover’s second play of overtime lifted the Bucs to a heart-pounding 23-20 victory over James Clemens on Friday night in the second round of the Class 7A state playoffs. Next week, they’ll face Thompson in the state semifinals.

“I burned out, but I knew I had to score, so I was going to do whatever it took to score,” Ashford said. “I didn’t care if somebody had to drag me off the field or anything. I was going to make sure I got in the end zone.”

Credit Ashford’s improvisational skills for allowing him to deliver the decisive play. He said his coaches called a pass, but he fled the pocket after recognizing that he lacked an open wide receiver.

That this was only Ashford’s second game back from a foot injury that required surgery and sidelined him for about two months didn’t deter him from jetting.

“Just for him to get a chance to come back, not just to come back and play, but to come back and make a difference in a game, I mean, it was pretty special to watch him,” said Hoover head coach Josh Niblett, who shared a long embrace with Ashford after the win. “I wanted to make sure that ball was in his hands and him making the decisions at the end.”

James Clemens (9-3) started overtime on offense but settled for a 24-yard field goal from Aaron Rowe, who broke the 17-17 stalemate. Even after the Jets took their first lead of the game, Ashford said he never thought the outcome was in doubt.

“We’re built for this,” he said. “We’re Hoover. We’re used to being in these situations. We come out on top.”

The Bucs (10-2) led 17-10 at halftime before James Clemens tied the game on their first possession of the third quarter. The Jets’ 92-yard scoring drive consumed nearly 11 minutes of game time and culminated in a bruising 3-yard run on fourth-and-goal from Dylan Blackburn.

Blackburn was a workhorse, totaling 119 yards on 27 carries.

“That back’s a grown man,” Niblett said. “I mean, he’s a player. He’s a really good player, and they’ve got good guys on the perimeter, but I was proud of our guys in the box. They keep playing physical every week.”

Hoover had a chance to retake the lead after Blackburn's run, but Jets defensive back Tyrone Wilson picked off Ashford in the end zone. It was Ashford’s second interception — and third turnover — of the night. He also fumbled in the first quarter, setting up a 27-yard field goal from Rowe that trimmed Hoover’s lead to 7-3.

Ashford applauded his defense for stepping up when he was struggling.

“They played a hell of a game. I couldn’t be more proud of them,” he said. “They kept us in there even when I was making mistakes.”

Ashford blended the good with the bad. He fired a 32-yard touchdown pass to RJ Hamilton on the Bucs’ opening possession. After a touchdown run from James Clemens’ Chase Starling in the second quarter, Ashford connected with Anthony Hayes on an 8-yard score just before halftime.

Hoover’s quarterback completed 14-of-27 passes for 187 yards on the night and rushed for another 98. Hayes chipped in with 66 yards on the ground, while Jamari Buye caught seven passes for 98 yards.

All of that was nearly enough for Hoover to win in regulation, but kicker Constantine Hontzas, who converted a 22-yard field goal in the opening half, missed a 24-yard attempt late in the fourth quarter.

James Clemens couldn’t generate a game-winning drive after the miss, and overtime soon followed. That's when Ashford, and his teammates, came through.

“Somebody was going to have to win. Somebody was going to have to lose,” Niblett said. “And we’re very fortunate that we got the win tonight. I’m proud of our kids.”