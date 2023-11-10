Incredible 2nd half pushes Bucs past James Clemens

× 1 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Hoover defensive lineman Pa’Landing Drammeh (44) reacts after stopping a run by James Clemens during a Class 7A first-round playoff game at Madison City Schools Stadium in Madison on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 2 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Hoover linebacker Bradley Shaw (7) and Hoover defensive lineman Pa’Landing Drammeh (44) tackle James Clemens running back Cameron Berry (3) during a Class 7A first-round playoff game at Madison City Schools Stadium in Madison on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 3 of 36 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. The Bucs defense tackles the James Clemens ball carrier during a Class 7A first-round playoff game at Madison City Schools Stadium in Madison on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. MADISON – Panic wasn’t part of Hoover High School’s halftime routine on Friday night in a Class 7A first round playoff game against James Clemens at Madison City Schools Stadium.

“Kudos to them, they came out and gave us something new the entire first half, something we had not seen,” said Hoover head coach Wade Waldrop, whose team trailed by nine at halftime. “Our kids handled it well. Nobody was upset or panicking at halftime. It was just come out, execute and do what we do in the second half. It was good response by our kids.”

Good response might be a bit of understatement. Hoover slugged James Clemens in the mouth on the first drive and Hoover quarterback Jonah Winston and his teammates kept slugging all the way to 35 unanswered points and a 42-16 victory over the Jets.

Hoover (5-6) went into the halftime locker room after gaining just 46 yards in the first half. The Bucs trailed 16-7 with the lone touchdown coming from two plays by Bradley Shaw, who set up the score with a forced fumble and then muscling in from 2 yards out.

It didn’t take long for Hoover to show that the second half would be different. On the first play from scrimmage in the second half, Hoover running back Kamal Amerson burst for 17 yards, running over a couple of defenders at the end of the run. Eight plays later, Amerson capped the 58-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.

“It was real big,” said Waldrop, who spent eight seasons as James Clemens’ head coach and returned to the field where he won plenty of games. “It was as big in a positive way as the three [drives] in the first half were in a negative way.”

After forcing a quick punt, the Bucs drove 76 yards to take the lead. Amerson’s 50-yard run moved Hoover deep into James Clemens territory. Winston capped the drive with a 16-yard touchdown run. After Matthew Daibes’ extra point, Hoover led 21-16 with 3:05 left in the third quarter.

James Clemens (7-4) mishandled the ensuing kickoff and Hoover’s Jeremiah Pritchett recovered on the Jets’ 37-yard line. Two plays later, Winston connected with ArMari Towns on a 32-yard touchdown strike to pad the lead to 28-16.

“We came out and underestimated our opponent,” Winston said. “All week long we talked about how we were going to beat them. They came out and punched us in the mouth. We didn’t know how to take that in the first half. After halftime, I came out and told my guys ‘This could be your last time. Y’all aren’t done with high school football, at least on my watch.”

Winston connected with Fred Dunson on a 9-yard touchdown pass with 7:49 left. Dunson closed the scoring about three minutes later on a 28-yard scoring run. His final touchdown was set up by an interception by Hoover cornerback Donell Williams.

Amerson finished with 107 yards on 10 carries with all but 11 of the yards coming in the second half. Winston finished with 97 yards rushing and 50 yards passing.

Now the Bucs move on to play at Hewitt-Trussville in a quarterfinal game. Hewitt-Trussville beat Hoover, 28-7, during the regular season.

